We Visited Zendesk's Sleek New Office, Where Reception Doubles As A Bar

Enterprise startup Zendesk opened its doors this week to celebrate the launch of its new office on San Francisco’s Market Street.

The whole building was recently renovated to fit the Danish modern aesthetic of the company’s CEO, Mikkel Svane.

The building dates back to 1909, when it was the Eastern Outfitting Co. department store.

The party was a success, due in no small part to excellent appetizers in a vibrant space.

The first thing you notice about Zendesk's building are the 400 LED lights on the front facade, framed by Corinthian columns.

The lights look beautiful at night.

Time to go inside!

Zendesk's reception doubles as a bar (see the sink?).

This shelf feels like it belongs in a designer clothing store.

Downstairs, guests mingled before the event got started.

The appetizers going around were a big hit.

Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane talked about the new space.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee made some lighthearted remarks.

District Supervisor Jane Kim noted how Zendesk was revitalizing Market Street.

And it was her birthday!

The tour started with this decked-out kitchen.

Then we went back up to reception.

These sleek booths are designed for meetings with company guests.

On the main floor is a moss wall that spans two floors.

Here's a close up.

This is what a typical floor looks like.

The company thought about painting over this, which used to be a door. Who knows where it leads?

Each floor is sprinkled with spots by the windows where employees can work (or relax).

Speaking of windows, check out this spectacular view.

Each floor also has a kitchen, but they only have snacks. Employees are encouraged to eat out in the community.

Back on the ground floor, this meeting space was set up for movie-watching.

We bumped into this guy playing the piano on our way out!

