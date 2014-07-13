We Visited Zendesk's Sleek New Office, Where Reception Doubles As A Bar

Enterprise startup Zendesk opened its doors this week to celebrate the launch of its new office on San Francisco’s Market Street.

The whole building was recently renovated to fit the Danish modern aesthetic of the company’s CEO, Mikkel Svane.

The building dates back to 1909, when it was the Eastern Outfitting Co. department store.

The party was a success, due in no small part to excellent appetizers in a vibrant space.

