The Designer Behind Facebook's Incredible Office Built A Zen-Inspired Space For This Startup

We’ve seen some fantastic offices designed by O+A, the firm behind Facebook’s office space.But so far, Zendesk, an provider of software for registering customer service tickets, is one of our favourites.



It just might be a little cooler than Facebook’s office. It has a sort of Asian Zen theme infused throughout.

It’s a huge space just off Market Street in San Francisco — in the heart of tourist country — that Zendesk moved into about 8 months ago.

We stopped by to chat with CEO Mikkel Svane and tour the office.

