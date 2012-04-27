The Designer Behind Facebook's Incredible Office Built A Zen-Inspired Space For This Startup

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley
We’ve seen some fantastic offices designed by O+A, the firm behind Facebook’s office space.But so far, Zendesk, an provider of software for registering customer service tickets, is one of our favourites.
It just might be a little cooler than Facebook’s office. It has a sort of Asian Zen theme infused throughout.
It’s a huge space just off Market Street in San Francisco — in the heart of tourist country — that Zendesk moved into about 8 months ago.
We stopped by to chat with CEO Mikkel Svane and tour the office.
They called it Zendesk because the domain only cost $1,000 and they were bootstrapping the company. This happy Buddha is the logo for the company.
The whole office is designed around Asian-esque themes. The Dojo is a giant wall that peels open to the left.
Inside there's a big conference room with a television, not a projector. CEO Mikkel Svane hates projectors, he says.
...and this one is named rope. There are others named Satchel and Banzai, and about 15 side rooms overall.
Like any office, each space has its own quirks. This programmer is a fan of Minecraft, a cult-classic indie game.
...under the careful watch of Amanda Kleha, Zendesk's marketing chief. She's working on making a cool-looking invitation for a party right now.
Here's the office fish — careful, she breathes fire, the employees say. We're not sure if they were pulling our leg.
There's a board celebrating the new hires at Zendesk. Svane said he wants to grow the staff even more now that Zendesk has enough space.
Svane's office is off to the side, where he has a huge view of the city. It's a great place to sit and brainstorm, he said.
