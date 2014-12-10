The Man Who Turned A 'Boring' Idea Into A $1.7 Billion Company Explains The Secret To Success

Twitter/Mikkel Svane Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane

When Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane first came up with the idea of Zendesk, a customer service software that’s now worth $US1.7 billion, everyone thought it was boring.

But when he shared the vision for his product — a web-based, on-demand platform where companies can build relationships with customers — his boring idea suddenly became sexy.

He shares his thinking behind his idea in his recent book, “Startupland.” He writes, “Sexy stuff sometimes happens when you make mundane things easy and accessible. Any aspect of democratization is a good thing.”

For example, he says the old FTP file sharing platform doesn’t sound all that fun, but Dropbox and Box made file-sharing sexy with better features and design. Retail credit card payment isn’t all that exciting, but Square made it cool, too. Because of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the boring idea of taking bookstores online turned into a massive overhaul of the world of commerce, he says.

Svane also shares some of his trade secrets from working in the customer support field. Here are three of the “most unlikely tricks” he learned:

Make it personal, and mistakes are OK: Emails that were perfectly crafted didn’t generate much response, he says. Instead, when spelling errors or simple sentences were used, people would respond more often. “People realised it wasn’t an automated email but a message from a real person — and they responded to that.”

