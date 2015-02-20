This $1.7 billion tech company doesn't do free lunches -- here's where the CEO tells employees to eat

Lots of Silicon Valley startups serve free meals to their employees.

But Zendesk, a $US1.7 billion customer service software company, doesn’t do free lunches. Its CEO Mikkel Svane wants his employees to eat at local restaurants.

The reason is simple: he believes it will help support the local businesses around his office, which is in San Francisco’s rapidly gentrifying Mid-Market district.

“We wanted our people to get out of the office and support the little ground-floor retail businesses that are so important to a neighbourhood,” he writes in a blog post.

Svane also shared his favourite restaurants around the area. We stopped by each of them to see what it’s all about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.