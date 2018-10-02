33 of Zendaya’s best red-carpet looks

She rocked jewels tones and a dramatic haircut for the 2015 Grammy Awards. Zendaya wearing a striped Vivienne Westwood gown. Jason Merritt /GettyImages In a dramatic style transformation, Zendaya awed on the Grammys in 2015 when she rocked a choppy pixie cut in a stark departure from her usual long hair. The jewel tones in her striped, one-shoulder dress perfectly complemented her dark bronze lipstick and caramel platform heels.

Old-Hollywood glamour took over at the Academy Awards that same year. Zendaya wore another Vivienne Westwood gown, this time in white. Frazer Harrison/GettyImages Zendaya brought old-Hollywood glam to her 2015 Oscars look with a silk gown, perfectly complemented with draped off-the-shoulder sleeves and drop pearl earrings. Her hair was styled in dreadlocks, which she later had to defend against negative comments. Because of that, Barbie made a doll that was modeled after Zendaya in this red-carpet look to honor her activism.

And she brought back the same vibe for the Miss America Competition in September 2015. Zendaya stunned in a sparkly, silver dress. Michael Loccisano /GettyImages A similar style made an appearance when Zendaya attended the Miss America competition in September 2015. Her silver gown had a glittery finish and her hair was styled in retro-glam waves. She wore statement diamond jewelry to accessorize the minimal yet elegant look.

She channeled the time period of “The Hateful Eight” with her lace dress at the film’s premiere. Zendaya wearing a blue, tiered Self Portrait dress. Jason Merritt /GettyImages In a clever (and chic) move, Zendaya paid homage to the late-1800s time period of “The Hateful Eight” by wearing a lace dress in a stunning cornflower blue. The black ribbon details accented the look and her matching pointed-toe heels modernized the style.

The singer and actress went for a simple wine-hued gown for the 73rd Annual Golden Globes. Zendaya wore a tiered Marchesa gown in a deep red. Randy Shropshire/GettyImages The star’s look was simple in pattern but elegant in color and silhouette when she attended the 2016 Golden Globes She chose a wine-hued gown with a tiered body and plunging neckline, accessorized with a simple black clutch and beaded earrings.

Then she went with a menswear look for the Grammys in 2016. Zendaya channeled David Bowie in a Dsquared2 suit. Jason Merritt/GettyImages If anyone can make the switch from full-on feminine to structured menswear, it’s Zendaya. She attended the 58th Grammy Awards in February 2016 wearing a classically styled black pantsuit and black peep-toe heels. But the true standout feature was her new hairstyle: a dirty-blonde mullet à la David Bowie.

For the premiere of HBO’s “Confirmation,” Zendaya incorporated a pop of color into her red-carpet look. Zendaya in a mosaic Rani Zakhem ensemble in March 2016. Jason Kempin/GettyImages It can be tricky to work a multicolored look, but Zendaya nailed it at the premiere of HBO’s “Confirmation” in 2016. The bustier top featured a tile pattern with a rainbow color scheme, and the cream pencil skirt continued the pop of color more subtly on the underside of the ruffle. She tied everything together by matching her pastel-pink shoes to one of the colors in the mosaic pattern.

She went for an edgier look at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The singer-actress rocked a red velvet pantsuit. Frazer Harrison/GettyImages For her appearance at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards, she wore a pantsuit made of crushed velvet in a striking blood-red shade. If the texture wasn’t rebellious enough, she paired the suit with black leather boots and a leather bralette and finished off the look with a blunt bob.

Her 2016 Met Gala was an understated interpretation of the “Manus x Machina” theme. Zendaya wearing a one-shoulder Michael Kors gown at the Met Gala. Larry Busacca/GettyImages For the 2016 Met Gala , Zendaya chose a more subtle look for the technologically inspired theme, “Manus x Machina.” Her one-shoulder caramel-colored gown was detailed with rhinestones, and she styled her hair in a 1960s-inspired bowl cut. The star tied everything together with a gold lip and a smoky eye.

Her on-trend yet timeless look was a standout at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. The star wore a two-piece Calvin Klein ensemble. David Becker/GettyImages If Zendaya’s known for anything in the fashion world, it’s for her ability to pull off just about any trend or style, and she proved it (yet again) at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Her peach co-ord consisted of a flowy maxi skirt and a simple bralette, and the star’s straightened hair complemented the look.

She mixed florals with bold cuts at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2016. Zendaya in an off-the-shoulder Michael Kors floral gown. Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages For a prestigious fashion-centric event like the CFDA Awards, it’s important for any attendee to put their most stylish foot forward, and Zendaya did just that with her floral gown. The navy base color contrasted with the bright white floral appliques, and the silhouette — complete with waist cutouts and an off-the-shoulder neckline — gave the look a sleek edge.

Zendaya reinterpreted animal print for the 2017 Met Gala. Zendaya rocked a voluminous Dolce and Gabbana gown at the Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages Zendaya’s third appearance at the Costume Institute’s Met Gala may have been her most dramatic presentation yet. For her interpretation of Rei Kawakubo’s “Art of the In-Between” theme, Zendaya chose a vividly colored off-the-shoulder gown that sported artistically designed parrots. She finished off the look with a bold lip and big, natural hair.

Her dress at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017 was the image of spring. Zendaya wearing a moss-green Zuhair Murad dress. Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages Zendaya’s appearance at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards included a seasonally appropriate moss-green gown with an embroidered floral overlay offset with peach pearls. The plunging neckline and bell sleeves put a contemporary spin on the style, and her pinned-back waves made for an elegant pairing.

All eyes were on her at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere. Zendaya rocked a hot-pink Ralph and Russo gown. Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages To celebrate her debut as Michelle in the “Spider-Man” franchise , Zendaya appeared in head-to-toe hot pink. The intricately cut flowing gown was accentuated with Barbie-esque pumps.

She wore another bold suit to Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party in 2017. Zendaya stunned in an ombré sequined suit. Frazer Harrison/GettyImages The star wore a retro-looking jacket and cropped pants combination with a sequined pink-to-red ombré effect. She completed the look with big curls, bright-red nails, and simple heels.

She kept up the androgynous style for the Teen Choice Awards a few days later. She wore a comfortable and chic Ashish two-piece set. Frazer Harrison/GettyImages A few days after the Power of Young Hollywood party, she stunned in what looked like an elevated version of pinstripe pajamas at the Teen Choice Awards, which her fans completely fawned over The striped button-up shirt and pants were both adorned with sequins, and the look was dressed up with sparkly yellow heels.

Zendaya proved her fashion know-how while accepting a prestigious honor at the 2017 InStyle Awards. Zendaya in a Schiaparelli gown. Neilson Barnard/GettyImages Zendaya attended the third annual InStyle Awards in 2017 where she received the Style Star Award and delivered a moving speech on confidence and self-acceptance Her ceremony gown proved that she had earned her accolade. She opted for a couture Schiaparelli ombré dress with a high neckline and tiered layers. She also rocked an Afro and finished off the look with red platform heels and gold statement earrings.

She channeled a ringmaster for the world premiere of “The Greatest Showman” at the end of 2017. The actress wore a two-toned ball gown to the film’s premiere. Michael Loccisano/GettyImages Zendaya played acrobat Anne Wheeler in “The Greatest Showman,” and she arrived at the world premiere in a tiered tulle gown with black and red color-blocking that looked like a couture twist on a ringmaster costume.

Then she spread her wings for the Australian premiere two weeks later. She pulled off the daring Moschino butterfly-inspired look. Lisa Maree Williams /GettyImage Zendaya took things to a whole other level at the Australian premiere of “The Greatest Showman.” The actress arrived on the carpet wearing a butterfly-wing-shaped dress that perfectly matched the whimsy of her character from the film.

At the 2018 Oscars, she stepped out in a dark plum, Grecian-style dress. She looked chic in a Giambattista Valli Couture one-shoulder gown. Neilson Barnard /GettyImages The Academy Awards’ red carpet is one of the best fashion moments of the year, and the 2018 ceremony brought one of Zendaya’s best looks to date: a dark-plum Giambattista Valli gown, which featured a Grecian-style silhouette with gorgeous draping and a one-shoulder neckline. The look was completed with a sleek bun and minimal jewelry.

Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc for the 2018 Met Gala. She wore a custom Versace gown that looked like a suit of armor. Neilson Barnard/GettyImages For the 2018 Met Gala , guests were asked to interpret the influence of the Catholic Church on the fashion world, and Zendaya went all out. Her ensemble included a head-to-toe chain-mail-esque silver dress reminiscent of Joan of Arc, accompanied by a blunt, auburn bob with dramatic bangs.

She color-blocked​ at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. Zendaya in a sleek Ralph and Russo gown. Stuart C. Wilson/GettyImages Zendaya made an appearance at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards in London wearing a vibrant purple, yellow, and black gown. The look also featured a slicked-back hairstyle and a smoky eye.

She went with a bold silhouette at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Zendaya wearing a chocolate-brown August Getty dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Zendaya resembled a chic Hershey’s kiss in this structured August Getty minidress at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The look was completed with slicked-back hair that revealed statement gold earrings.

She wore another head-turning look to the 2019 Met Gala. Her fairy-tale-inspired gown was designed by Tommy Hilfiger. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2019 Met Gala, Zendaya interpreted the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme with this jaw-dropping Cinderella-inspired gown. She leaned into the look with perfectly coiffed blonde hair, a simple black choker necklace, a small carriage-shaped clutch, and, of course, glass slippers. The whole ensemble came to life when it started glowing upon her red-carpet entrance.

Zendaya went for a whimsical look at the LA premiere of “Euphoria.” The actress rocked an all-white dress by Nina Ricci. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Zendaya celebrated the premiere of her hit HBO drama, “Euphoria,” in an angelic white dress with large ruffle details. She styled her hair in a ponytail with chunky bangs and finished off the look with a pair of elegant white pumps.

She was on-theme for the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” premiere. She rocked an elegant red and black Armani gown. DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters The actress went for Spider-Man colors for the premiere of the Marvel sequel. Her strappy, red and black backless gown was adorned with sequins, and her smoky makeup, simple black heels, and minimal jewelry complemented the look.

She rocked a summery ensemble at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Her two-piece outfit was designed by Jacquemus. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Zendaya went for a simple, summery look for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. The co-ord consisted of a yellow and white plaid top and green shorts, and she paired the look with her timeless white pumps.

The star channeled old-Hollywood glam at the 2019 Emmys. Zendaya attended the 2019 Emmys wearing Vera Wang. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Zendaya gave Hollywood glam a modern twist with this emerald-green see-through gown at the 2019 Emmy Awards . She paired the dress with matching heels, a chunky bracelet, and flowing waves to complete the look.

She went high fashion for the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event. Zendaya rocked another menswear-inspired look on the red carpet. MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Zendaya stunned at the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood ceremony in a grey and white ensemble. The menswear-inspired look consisted of a button-up, pants, a skirt, a cropped jacket, and a stylish belt. She brought the whole outfit together with her trusted white heels.

She looked like a 1990s dream at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Zendaya at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Tom Ford. George Pimentel/WireImage Zendaya leaned into her more girly style at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in a two-piece pink ensemble. The structured top contrasted nicely with the long, flowing skirt, and her pink eye makeup and frosty lip gloss added to the 1990s vibes She completed the look with long braids.

Zendaya brought a 1980s flair to the 2021 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Zendaya on the red carpet at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in 2021. Randy Shropshire/Stringer/Getty Images In April 2021, Zendaya paired flared black pants with long slits and a metallic top with a 1980s silhouette for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. She completed the look with simple jewelry and embellished black shoes.

She shined on the 2021 Oscars red carpet in a bright-yellow gown. Zendaya at the Oscars in 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP Zendaya opted for a flowy, bright-yellow gown with an abdominal cutout for the 2021 Academy Awards. She added some flair with a silver statement necklace and long, flowing hair.