33 of Zendaya’s best red-carpet looks

Her silver gown had a glittery finish and her hair was styled in retro-glam waves. She wore statement diamond jewelry to accessorize the minimal yet elegant look.
She channeled the time period of “The Hateful Eight” with her lace dress at the film’s premiere.
In a clever (and chic) move, Zendaya paid homage to the late-1800s time period of “The Hateful Eight” by wearing a lace dress in a stunning cornflower blue.
The black ribbon details accented the look and her matching pointed-toe heels modernized the style.
The singer and actress went for a simple wine-hued gown for the 73rd Annual Golden Globes.
She chose a wine-hued gown with a tiered body and plunging neckline, accessorized with a simple black clutch and beaded earrings.
Then she went with a menswear look for the Grammys in 2016.
She attended the 58th Grammy Awards in February 2016 wearing a classically styled black pantsuit and black peep-toe heels. But the true standout feature was her new hairstyle: a dirty-blonde mullet à la David Bowie.
For the premiere of HBO’s “Confirmation,” Zendaya incorporated a pop of color into her red-carpet look.
The bustier top featured a tile pattern with a rainbow color scheme, and the cream pencil skirt continued the pop of color more subtly on the underside of the ruffle.
She tied everything together by matching her pastel-pink shoes to one of the colors in the mosaic pattern.
She went for an edgier look at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards.
For her appearance at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards, she wore a pantsuit made of crushed velvet in a striking blood-red shade.
If the texture wasn’t rebellious enough, she paired the suit with black leather boots and a leather bralette and finished off the look with a blunt bob.
Her 2016 Met Gala was an understated interpretation of the “Manus x Machina” theme.
Her one-shoulder caramel-colored gown was detailed with rhinestones, and she styled her hair in a 1960s-inspired bowl cut. The star tied everything together with a gold lip and a smoky eye.
Her on-trend yet timeless look was a standout at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.
Her peach co-ord consisted of a flowy maxi skirt and a simple bralette, and the star’s straightened hair complemented the look.
She mixed florals with bold cuts at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2016.
The navy base color contrasted with the bright white floral appliques, and the silhouette — complete with waist cutouts and an off-the-shoulder neckline — gave the look a sleek edge.
Zendaya reinterpreted animal print for the 2017 Met Gala.
For her interpretation of Rei Kawakubo’s “Art of the In-Between” theme, Zendaya chose a vividly colored off-the-shoulder gown that sported artistically designed parrots. She finished off the look with a bold lip and big, natural hair.
Her dress at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017 was the image of spring.
The plunging neckline and bell sleeves put a contemporary spin on the style, and her pinned-back waves made for an elegant pairing.
All eyes were on her at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere.
Her ceremony gown proved that she had earned her accolade.
She opted for a couture Schiaparelli ombré dress with a high neckline and tiered layers. She also rocked an Afro and finished off the look with red platform heels and gold statement earrings.
She channeled a ringmaster for the world premiere of “The Greatest Showman” at the end of 2017.
Zendaya played acrobat Anne Wheeler in “The Greatest Showman,” and she arrived at the world premiere in a tiered tulle gown with black and red color-blocking that looked like a couture twist on a ringmaster costume.
Then she spread her wings for the Australian premiere two weeks later.
The actress arrived on the carpet wearing a butterfly-wing-shaped dress that perfectly matched the whimsy of her character from the film.
At the 2018 Oscars, she stepped out in a dark plum, Grecian-style dress.
The look was completed with a sleek bun and minimal jewelry.
Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc for the 2018 Met Gala.
Her ensemble included a head-to-toe chain-mail-esque silver dress reminiscent of Joan of Arc, accompanied by a blunt, auburn bob with dramatic bangs.
She color-blocked at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
Zendaya made an appearance at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards in London wearing a vibrant purple, yellow, and black gown. The look also featured a slicked-back hairstyle and a smoky eye.
She went with a bold silhouette at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
She wore another head-turning look to the 2019 Met Gala.
The whole ensemble came to life when it started glowing upon her red-carpet entrance.
Zendaya went for a whimsical look at the LA premiere of “Euphoria.”
She was on-theme for the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” premiere.
Her strappy, red and black backless gown was adorned with sequins, and her smoky makeup, simple black heels, and minimal jewelry complemented the look.
She rocked a summery ensemble at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
The co-ord consisted of a yellow and white plaid top and green shorts, and she paired the look with her timeless white pumps.
The star channeled old-Hollywood glam at the 2019 Emmys.
She went high fashion for the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event.
She brought the whole outfit together with her trusted white heels.
She looked like a 1990s dream at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
She completed the look with long braids.
Zendaya brought a 1980s flair to the 2021 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.
She completed the look with simple jewelry and embellished black shoes.
She shined on the 2021 Oscars red carpet in a bright-yellow gown.
She added some flair with a silver statement necklace and long, flowing hair.
The actress once again matched her outfit to her movie’s aesthetic at the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” premiere.
She walked the red carpet for the premiere in a multicolored, satin romper that went well with the colors in the movie’s poster.