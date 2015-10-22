A 19-year-old model is speaking out after she was Photoshopped to half her size

One millennial celebrity is not happy that a magazine Photoshopped her.

Singer-actress-model Zendaya has now publicly critcized magazine Modeliste for Photoshopping an image of her, The Cut reports.

She posted her complaint — alongside the drastically different photos — on Instagram.

“Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated,” she wrote on Instagram. “These are the things that make women self conscious, that create unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it.”

Here’s the two contrasting photos.



But, judging by the rest of her caption, it sounds like Modeliste caught wind of her powerful message.

“Thank [email protected] for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue,” she wrote.

The public has been calling out magazines and companies for Photoshopping already-beautiful models and celebrities. And with companies like Aerie showing young women that they do not need to be airbrushed to be considered beautiful, Photoshop blunders stick out.

Aerie/Ali Mitton Thanks to brands like Aerie, younger consumers now know that you don’t have to be Photoshopped to be beautiful.

Simply, Photoshopping just doesn’t resonate with the younger generation, but natural beauty does.

“We just knew that it would really resonate with this generation,” Aerie’s Brand President Jennifer Foyle said to Business Insider earlier this year when discussing why the brand chose to nix airbrushing. “Why would we even be airbrushing these models? They’re beautiful as is.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.