Zendaya says she still has scars and bruises from filming ‘Euphoria’ intervention episode

Zendaya said she still has injuries from shooting “Euphoria” season two episode five.

During the episode, Zendaya’s Rue jumps out of windows and breaks down doors to avoid rehab.

“I beat myself up. I still have some scars on my legs and got quite a few bruises,” Zendaya said.

The episode titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” features extended physical scenes, during which Zendaya’s Rue performs several stunts such as breaking down doors and jumping out of windows in an attempt to avoid being placed in rehab for her substance abuse issues.

“It was a very tough day. I mean, I beat myself up. I still have some scars on my legs and got quite a few bruises,” Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s always been a really intense episode. The general idea was always the same, which was this idea of, we cut right into an intervention and it’s Rue just ripping her life apart and setting her life on fire and kind of tearing everything to the ground to basically come to hopefully what feels like rock bottom for her.”

Zendaya continued to say that she filmed the episode after returning to the “Euphoria” set following the premiere of her 2021 film “Dune” at the Venice Film Festival.

“It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing. Also, I care about Rue and I hate when she’s in pain,” she added. “I think this whole episode, there’s so much pain and it’s bubbling to the surface, and it’s also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful.”

Zendaya on season two, episode five of ‘Euphoria.’ HBO

At the start of the episode, Jules (Hunter Schafer) tells Rue’s mom, Leslie (Nika King), that Rue has relapsed. Rue’s mother finds a suitcase of drugs in her daughter’s bedroom and bins them, unaware that they were acquired from a violent drug dealer as part of a business scheme.

As Rue spirals and frantically searches the house for the drugs, she becomes violent and gets into a physical altercation with her younger sister Gia (Storm Reid) and her mom.

Zendaya previously told Insider’s Olivia Singh that shooting episode five was one of her most memorable moments of the show’s production due to the extreme conditions on set.

“We had to shoot this whole run or chase sequence with Rue, some of which happened in the daytime, in the middle of LA when it was like 100 and something degrees,” Zendaya said.

“We have a wonderful stunt team that is very, very safe and always takes good care of us. But it was very scary because they were all stunt drivers, but they had to drive towards me and stop as I’m running through the middle of the street, which was in, mind you, 100 and something, 110-degree weather, which was excruciating to just stand there. And I was just running all day.”

Season two of “Euphoria” airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.