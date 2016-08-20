People are (mostly) really excited Zendaya will play Mary Jane in the new 'Spider-Man' movie

James Grebey
Zendaya Mary Jane Watson Spider ManJason Merritt/Getty Images/MarvelTwitter agrees: We hit the jackpot.

Marvel’s new Spider-Man was perhaps the best part of this summer’s “Captain America: Civil War,” so fans are psyched for the web slinger’s upcoming solo movie, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Yesterday, Marvel let it slip to the Wrap who would be playing Peter Parker’s longtime comics lover interest, Mary Jane Watson: The young actress and singer Zendaya.  

And people are really excited that the new Mary Jane is black.

Zendaya, 19, will act opposite 20-year-old Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The talented biracial actress/singer is best known for her appearances on the Disney Channel, but also recently appeared in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”

The big news lines up with Marvel’s attempts to make their recently regained Spider-Man franchise young (the actors are actually going to be roughly high school age instead of in their 30s like in past films), and diverse. Marvel has a spotty but improving record for diverse casting, and most fans were thrilled that they had chosen to portray the traditionally white Mary Jane character as black in the MCU. 

As seems to increasingly be the case, there appeared to be more chatter responding to and opposing a racist backlash to the news than there were actual racist tweets. 

Still, there were some eye-rollingly ignorant responses. 

But for the most part, folks are thrilled (or else keeping their hate to themselves). We’ll see Zendaya’s MJ in action when “Spider-Man: Homecoming” comes out next summer. 

