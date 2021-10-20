The most daring looks Zendaya has worn in 2021, so far

Zendaya looked like a ray of sunshine at the 2021 Academy Awards in a bright-yellow dress with a midriff cutout.

The actress walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino dress that she paired with Bulgari jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels. According to Elle , she wore over $US6 ($AU8) million worth of diamonds.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Zendaya shared that all of her custom Valentino looks have a hidden tag with her name stitched onto it.

“I’ll tell you what the coolest thing is,” Zendaya said to InStyle’s Laura Brown. “When Pierpaolo comes up with these beautiful silhouettes for me to wear, he has my name stitched on a little tag inside. So all my custom Valentino pieces have a little ‘Zendaya’ on them.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli is currently the creative director for Valentino.