The most daring looks Zendaya has worn in 2021, so far

- In 2021, Zendaya has continued to prove she’s a fashion icon.
- She stunned in a tan dress at the Venice Film Festival, and turned heads in a sheer look at a “Dune” after-party.
- Here’s a look at the most daring outfits the actress has worn this year.
The top was designed with a plunging neckline and the skirt had a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with Roger Vivier heels and minimal jewelry.
In a recent interview with InStyle, Zendaya shared that all of her custom Valentino looks have a hidden tag with her name stitched onto it.
“I’ll tell you what the coolest thing is,” Zendaya said to InStyle’s Laura Brown. “When Pierpaolo comes up with these beautiful silhouettes for me to wear, he has my name stitched on a little tag inside. So all my custom Valentino pieces have a little ‘Zendaya’ on them.”
Pierpaolo Piccioli is currently the creative director for Valentino.
Law Roach styled Zendaya’s look with a black blazer over the top and matching heels.
Roach styled the look with earrings that looked like bent pieces of metal and gold Louboutin heels.
This look was similar to the pink Tom Ford breastplate Zendaya wore as a crop top at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. She wore it with a floor-length, pink skirt.
She paired the look with Bulgari jewelry and brown Christian Louboutin heels.