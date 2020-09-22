A complete timeline of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's friendship

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia /MediaPunch/IPX and and Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Zendaya at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards and Jacob Elordi at the season one premiere of ‘Euphoria.’

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi currently star on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Fans suspected that the costars were dating in real life, especially after they were seen kissing in New York City in February 2020.

Neither star ever confirmed the reported relationship.

Zendaya reportedly called Elordi her “best friend” and he told GQ Australia that she’s “like my sister.”

By September 2020, the pair’s reported romantic relationship seemingly fizzled out and Elordi has been photographed holding hands in NYC with model Kaia Gerber.

“Euphoria” stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi fuelled dating speculation for months, but their reported relationship has seemingly ended.

Long before landing her Emmy-winning role as Rue on the gritty HBO teen drama, Zendaya rose to fame as a Disney Channel star. She’s now known for her bold style and currently starring as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Elordi’s breakout role came in 2018 when he starred in the Netflix rom-com “The Kissing Booth.” With his role as Nate on “Euphoria,” the Australia native is showing a different side of his acting ability.

Fans long suspected that the two stars were in a romantic relationship, especially after they were photographed kissing in New York City in February 2020. By September, they appeared to have called it quits and Elordi was spotted holding hands with model Kaia Gerber.

Here’s a complete timeline of Zendaya and Elordi’s friendship.

June 4, 2019: Zendaya and Elordi posed together at the “Euphoria” red carpet premiere.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in June 2019.

The premiere was held in Los Angeles. The pair took photos on the carpet with their costars, but were also photographed elsewhere at the event.

June 16, 2019: “Euphoria” premiered on HBO, introducing fans to Zendaya and Elordi’s characters.

HBO Zendaya and Jacob Elordi on ‘Euphoria.’

“Euphoria” includes racy depictions of sex, nudity, violence, and drug use and is largely based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences.

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, the protagonist who struggles after leaving rehab at the start of the series. Elordi portrays an aggressive and abusive jock named Nate.

Season one was comprised of eight episodes and the show got renewed for a second season in July, weeks before the finale aired.

August 2019: Zendaya and Elordi were seen vacationing in Greece together.

Tony Forte/MediaPunch/IPX and Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Jacob Elordi in January 2019 and Zendaya in September 2019.

People noticed them in the background of a tourist’s photo taken at the Acropolis of Athens. This is when fans began suspecting that the pair were dating.

October 2019: Us Weekly reported that they were seen on a movie date.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Jacob Elordi at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019 and Zendaya at a gala for Save the Children in September 2019.

They went to see a movie at Sherman Oaks Galleria, Us Weekly reported.

An onlooker told the publication that “it was just the two of them out together.”

November 28, 2019: Both stars were present and received awards at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sydney, Australia.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images and Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Zendaya and Jacob Elordi at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on November 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Zendaya received the Woman of the Year Award while Elordi was honoured with the TV Actor of the Year Award.

November 2019: In an interview with GQ Australia, Elordi said that Zendaya is “like my sister.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jacob Elordi in June 2019.

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?” the actor told the publication. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

Elordi went on to say that the whole cast of “Euphoria” is “really close” and they spend a lot of time together while filming.

He previously told The Hollywood Reporter that they spent almost a year filming the first season.

January 30, 2020: The stars attended the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards Gala in NYC, where Zendaya reportedly called Elordi her “best friend.”

Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch/IPX and Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch/IPX Zendaya and Jacob Elordi at the 2020 American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York City on January 30, 2020.

They posed separately on the red carpet and “E! News” reported that Zendaya made the kind comment about her costar while presenting him with the AAA Rising Star Award.

Days later, they strolled around New York City and paparazzi caught them kissing.

Splash News Jacob Elordi and Zendaya in New York City on February 3, 2020.

At one point, Zendaya and Elordi sat at a bench and he appeared to be whispering in her ear or kissing her head. Elsewhere, they posed for a selfie taken on Zendaya’s phone.

Another image showed Elordi’s arm around the actress as they kissed. According to a source that spoke to “E! News,” the stars had “been seeing each other for months now” and became “inseparable” over the summer.

February 4, 2020: They were photographed exiting the stage door of the Music Box Theatre in New York City, after seeing “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway.

James Devaney/GC Images and James Devaney/GC Images Zendaya and Jacob Elordi leaving the Music Box Theatre on February 4, 2020 in New York City.

At the time, fellow Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher was starring as the titular character.

Zendaya was more recognisable in her attire, while Elordi was dressed more incognito with a cap and hoodie concealing part of his face.

A source told People that they were “cuddling up in their seats” during the show.

September 2020: Zendaya and Elordi seemingly ended their relationship and the Australian actor was photographed holding hands with Kaia Gerber.

Raymond Hall/GC Images Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber in New York City on September 11, 2020.

The last time Zendaya and Elordi were photographed together was at a Los Angeles flea market in March 2020.

On September 1 (which happens to be Zendaya’s birthday), Elordi and Gerber were seen getting dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California.

In the days since then, the two stars have been photographed holding hands while walking around NYC and vacationing in Mexico with Gerber’s parents, per People.

