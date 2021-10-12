Zendaya says all of her custom Valentino dresses have a hidden detail inside

Zendaya attends the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Zendaya recently spoke with InStyle about fashion, beauty, her acting career, and more.

She told the publication that her custom Valentino looks feature a hidden tag that says her name.

The actress also said it’s “not a small deal” that she gets to work with the fashion designer.

Zendaya has revealed a secret about some of her custom red-carpet looks.

During a recent interview with Laura Brown for InStyle, Zendaya spoke about everything from her favorite fashion moments to wearing a mullet haircut in 2016. The “Dune” actress also spoke about her relationship with Valentino, and the hidden detail found within her custom pieces from the designer brand.

“I’ll tell you what the coolest thing is,” Zendaya said to Brown as they discussed fashion. “When Pierpaolo comes up with these beautiful silhouettes for me to wear, he has my name stitched on a little tag inside. So all my custom Valentino pieces have a little ‘Zendaya’ on them.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli is the current creative director for Valentino. He and the designer brand are responsible for some of the most memorable red-carpet looks Zendaya has worn in recent years.

At the 2021 Academy Awards, she walked the red carpet in a fluorescent-yellow dress. The look, designed by Valentino and styled by Law Roach, had a bralette-style bodice and a floor-length skirt that wrapped to form a scoop-style cutout across her waist.

Zendaya wears Valentino at the 2021 Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP

Zendaya also wore a custom look from the designer at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Styled by Law Roach, she arrived in a white Valentino dress with a deep neckline, wide collar, thigh-high slit, and pink bow attached to its waistline. The actress also wore a black blazer over the gown, and completed the look with matching pumps.

Zendaya wears a Valentino design at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Speaking with InStyle, Zendaya said Piccioli is “wonderful to share creative space with” because he wants her to feel “good and confident.”

“I appreciate that because it is Valentino, after all. It’s not a small deal,” she told Brown.

After all, she remembers her earliest red carpets where she wore clothes from department stores rather than luxury designers.

“When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target,” Zendaya said. “And I thought I was fly. I felt cool. To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing.”