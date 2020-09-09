The internet is going wild over Zendaya's new hairstyle, which received more than 1 million likes in 5 hours

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Zendaya shared a photo of her new hairstyle to Twitter on Monday.

Zendaya posted photos of her new hairstyle to Twitter on Monday, and the internet went wild.

The “Euphoria” star’s tweet has over 1.7 million likes at the time of writing.

“Zendaya” was even a trending topic on Twitter shortly after she posted the photos.

Fans of the actress shared their support of her new look in the replies to her tweet.

Zendaya shared photos of her new hairstyle to Instagram on Monday, and the post received over one million likes in five hours, according to International Business Times.

The “Euphoria” actress didn’t even caption the pictures, which featured her posing in the sun with braids.

But followers still went wild for the photos, and “Zendaya” became a trending topic on Twitter shortly thereafter, with fans sharing their love and support for the actress and her new look.

sorry I thought I was cute but then I remembered that girls like u exist lemme just sit down pic.twitter.com/84JMuYeDd4 — pete ???? (@swtjite) September 8, 2020

GOD IS A WOMAN — jade || gaten's bday (@sinkfleurs) September 8, 2020

call me old fashioned but i was raised to serve my wife. i clean the dishes and cook her food. i do whatever she says bc she is my wife and she makes the rules around the house. she owns me. i am her property. if she ever cheats on me it's bc i was lacking. — maggie???? (@kottagecore) September 8, 2020

i'm sure that the sun is a zendaya stan pic.twitter.com/kVE3Nsf0B5 — hiraya (@dayaruIes) September 8, 2020

don't you just love it when zendaya pic.twitter.com/V3vXQciSe3 — Marko⁷ (@jeonszldyck) September 8, 2020

Some fans thought there was a chance the tweet could become one of the most-liked tweets of all time â€” Zendaya’s tweet currently has 1.7 million likes and over 250,000 retweets at the time of this story. The most-liked tweet of all time, however, is from Chadwick Boseman’s official account that announced the actor’s death. It currently has 7.7 million likes at the time of this article.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

This is not the first time the actress’s look has made an impact. Zendaya has frequently made headlines for her hair transformations for roles and in her day-to-day life.

In 2015, Zendaya wore her hair in dreadlocks on the Oscars red carpet. After E!’s “Fashion Police” host Giuliana Rancic joked that her hair looked like it “smells like patchouli oil or weed,” Zendaya shut Rancic down for the “disrespectful” remark.

“My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of colour that our hair is good enough,” the actress wrote at the time. “To me locs are a symbol of beauty and strength, almost like a lion’s mane.”

Many celebrities and fans came to Zendaya’s defence. Rancic later apologised.

Zendaya stars in the upcoming drama film “Malcolm & Marie,” directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

She’ll also play Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of “Dune,” which also stars TimothÃ©e Chalamet, Jason Momoa, and Oscar Isaac.

