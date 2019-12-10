Zendaya didn't receive a Golden Globes nod for 'Euphoria,' and fans have already begun to riot online

HBO Zendaya as Rue Bennett on HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced Monday morning.

HBO’s acclaimed drama “Euphoria” was completely shut out – most notably, the show’s lead actress Zendaya, who plays a teenage drug addict.

Fans of the young star are already expressing their disappointment and anger online.

The acclaimed drama, which aired its first season finale in August, was completely shut out of the Golden Globes TV categories. Most notably, the show’s star, Zendaya, failed to score a nomination for lead actress.

Zendaya’s fans are already up in arms about the perceived snub, expressing their disappointment and anger online.

The former Disney Channel star was praised by critics and fans alike in the most mature role of her career, portraying a teenage drug addict who grapples with the lasting effects of an accidental overdose, failed attempts at recovery, and falling in love for the first time with her best friend.

Although “Euphoria” wasn’t eligible at the 2019 Emmys, Zendaya was recently nominated for best actress in a drama series for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

But the young star failed to crack her way into a Golden Globes category stuffed with heavy hitters. The nominees for best actress in a TV series (drama) include Oscar winners Olivia Colman, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman, as well as Emmy winners Jodie Comer and Jennifer Aniston, who last won a Golden Globe in 2003 for “Friends.”

