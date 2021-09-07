Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on camera while making ‘Shake It Up’

Zendaya. Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP

Zendaya didn’t want her first kiss to be on TV.

She told British Vogue that she would only do kisses on the cheek on the show “Shake It Up.”

“I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera,” she recalled thinking.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zendaya was not going to let her first-ever kiss be immortalized on the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up.”

The star revealed recently to British Vogue that was one thing she wanted to experience privately.

“I remember being on ‘Shake It Up’ and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera,'” she said.

Zendaya, 25, was in her mid-teens when she starred opposite Bella Thorne in the popular teen dance show from 2010 to 2013.

Throughout her career, the “Euphoria” star has kept her love life out of the private eye. Though that hasn’t stopped stories of her being linked with everyone from her “The Greatest Showman” costar Zac Efron to, most recently, her “Spider-Man” franchise costar Tom Holland. (The latter could be true as they were spotted kissing back in July.)

(L-R) Zendaya as Rocky Blue and Bella Thorne as CeCe Jones in ‘Shake It Up.’ Disney

In Vogue, Zendaya said that whoever she dates has to go through a process of family approvals.”My dad, my brothers, it’s a whole thing,” she said. “Good luck to whoever wants to take that on.”

She added that she is not someone who is looking to settle down and have a family anytime soon.

“I’ve never been like, ‘I want to do this at this time, then from this age, I want to do this.’ One day I’ll have a family, but I’m not trying to put a number on it, it’ll happen if it’s meant to happen,” she said.

Zendaya will next be seen in the epic “Dune” opposite Timothée Chalamet when it hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22.