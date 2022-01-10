Zendaya warned fans only to watch ‘Euphoria’s’ ‘deeply emotional’ second season ‘if you feel comfortable’

Zendaya in ‘Euphoria.’ HBO

Zendaya posted a trigger warning on Instagram about the “‘deeply emotional” second season of “Euphoria” on Sunday night urging fans to only watch the hit show if they feel “comfortable.”

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that ‘Euphoria’ is for mature audiences,” Zendaya wrote at the beginning of her post.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.”

The 25-year-old who returns as Rue in season two of the hit HBO drama later added: “Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue, a high school student who struggles with substance abuse on the show, posted her trigger warning hours before the second season of “Euphoria” debuted on HBO Max.

The show, which is written and directed by filmmaker Sam Levinson and was met with critical acclaim when it debuted on HBO in the summer of 2019, follows the lives and romantic relationships of a group of high school students.

Zendaya and Dominic Fike on season two, episode two of ‘Euphoria.’ Eddy Chen/HBO

The second season of “Euphoria” opens directly after the events of the first season when Zendaya’s Rue breaks her three-month streak of sobriety after Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), with whom she developed an instant relationship at the start of the season, leaves town.

Speaking with Insider’s senior entertainment reporter Olivia Singh about the production of the show’s second season, Zendaya said that as a viewer, it is “brutal” to watch parts of Rue’s life disintegrate on-screen as she struggles to deal with her addiction.

“It’s painful to watch because you just want them to make the right decisions so bad, you know?” she said. “But they’re kids. And it happens that way.”

“Euphoria,” which also stars Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, and Dominic Fike, airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.