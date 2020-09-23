Zendaya's Emmys hairstylist shares how he created the star's casual updo for the awards show

ABC via Getty Images Zendaya won an Emmy Award on Sunday night for her performance in HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

The 2020 Emmys were held virtually for the first time in history on Sunday night.

Zendaya, who won the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her role on “Euphoria,” wore her hair in a high bun while accepting the award.

Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims created the star’s look using products from Gabrielle Union’s Flawless hair-care collection.

Zendaya wore the casual bun with a glittery and polka-dotted Armani Prive gown.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zendaya‘s Emmys hairstylist is sharing with fans how to re-create the star’s awards-show updo at home.

Zendaya made history on Sunday night at the 2020 Emmys Awards, which were hosted virtually for the first time in history. The “Euphoria” actress became the youngest person to win an Emmy for the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category.

While accepting her award remotely, Zendaya wore her hair in a high bun. Celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, who has also worked with Alicia Keys, Regina King, and Gabrielle Union, styled Zendaya’s hairdo.

In an Instagram post, Sims shared a photo of Zendaya’s bun, which he called the “Bardot Blow Out,” referencing the French model and actress Brigitte Bardot.

ABC Zendaya celebrated her win at the 2020 Emmys Award.

On Instagram, Sims listed the products he used for Zendaya’s hairstyle, which are from Gabrielle Union’s hair-care collection Flawless, which she released in collaboration with Sims in August.

Sims wrote that he used the Flawless leave-in conditioner, heat protectant, blow-dry cream, and exotic oil drops. The products mentioned are available for purchase on Amazon for $US9.99 each at the time of writing.

Along with her casual bun, the actress, styled by Law Roach, wore a glittery Armani Prive dress with a polka-dot skirt while accepting her award.

In a press release from Sims published by In The Know, Sims wrote that he created Zendaya’s hairstyle by using the heat protectant and leave-in conditioner on her hair while it was damp.

He then blow-dried her hair and used a rounded brush, starting at the nape of her neck and working to the front of her hair, while setting each section with rollers to “secure definition and volume.”

To complete the look, he secured a ponytail on top of her head.

Sims also styled Zendaya’s low bun, which she wore with her first outfit of the virtual awards show: a black and purple Christopher John Rogers dress.

ABC via Getty Images Sims also styled Zendaya’s hair for her presenter look at the Emmys.

Sims used the same products to style the “Euphoria” star’s hair that he did for her casual bun, as well as another product from Gabrielle Union’s Flawless collection: a $US9.99 edge control hair gel.

Representatives for Larry Sims and Zendaya, respectively, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.