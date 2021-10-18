Zendaya wore some of her most showstopping looks to date while promoting ‘Dune’

Zendaya is currently promoting her upcoming film, ‘Dune.’ Tim P. Whitby / Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images

Zendaya is in the midst of a press tour for “Dune,” which premieres Friday.

On Sunday, she wore a Vivienne Westwood top made entirely of chains in London.

And at a screening of the film on Monday, she wowed in an architectural Rick Owens dress.

Zendaya is proving once again that she is one of Hollywood’s most fashionable stars.

The 25-year-old actress is in the midst of a press tour for “Dune,” the futuristic film that is adapted from the book of the same name.

Zendaya stars alongside Timothée Chalamet in the film, which premieres on Friday.

The duo are currently in London to promote the film, and Zendaya stepped out in some of her most daring looks to date throughout the trip.

On Sunday, she wore a showstopping Vivienne Westwood top, which was made of layers of interwoven chains.

Zendaya wore a top made of chains. Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty Images

She paired the bold top with a checkered skirt and tan heels. Chic bangs completed the look.

Law Roach styled the outfit, while RAOÚL did her makeup, and Hair By Antoinette was her hairstylist.

The modern vibe of the outfit was reminiscent of a metallic breastplate dress the actress wore to a Women In Film event earlier this month.

Later that evening, Zendaya changed into a more laid-back look for a cocktail party celebrating the film.

The outfit was more relaxed. David M. Benett / Contributor / Getty Images

She paired a billowing, floor-length Peter Do button-down with form-fitting black pants, creating a chic and effortless look.

Bulgari jewelry completed the outfit, which was also styled by Roach.

And at the London premiere of the film on Monday, Zendaya stunned on the red carpet in a Rick Owens gown.

Zendaya attends the London premiere of ‘Dune’ on October 18, 2021. Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images

The floor-length dress had thick layers of ruching at the collar that flowed into a three-dimensional open back.

One sleeve added an asymmetrical feature to the dress, which was fitted throughout the bodice and skirt before flowing into a train.

Like the chain top, the dress had a modern vibe that fit the theme of the film, which Zendaya drove home with a sophisticated updo.

Roach styled the outfit, and RAOÚL and Hair By Antoinette helped create the star’s red-carpet style.

Zendaya wasn’t the only “Dune” star who had fun with fashion over the weekend.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya promote ‘Dune’ in London. Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty Images

Chalamet attended Sunday’s photo-call wearing a bold, printed suit designed by Stella McCartney.

The three-piece ensemble had a mushroom print, and Chalamet completed the look with heeled white boots.

He wore a sleek all-black Alexander McQueen look to the premiere, contrasting with Zendaya’s cream dress.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at the London premiere of ‘Dune.’ Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Metallic zippers on his pants and jacket made the ensemble align with the futuristic tone of “Dune,” much like Zendaya’s outfit.

Erin Walsh and Madeline Kennedy styled his outfit, while Jamie Taylor was his hairdresser.