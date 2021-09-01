How Zendaya went from a Disney Channel star to a blockbuster darling

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California.

The to-be actress was the only child of Claire Marie Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu (né Samuel David Coleman), but she has five half-siblings on her father’s side.

Although her stage name is just Zendaya — pronounced Zen-DAY-uh — her full given name holds important meaning for the star’s heritage.

“I have my African first name, I have a middle name that is [my mom’s] middle name, which is French, but we did it African spelling, so it’s literally me in a name,” she told Us Weekly in 2016. “And then you have Stoermer, and then you have Coleman. I literally have, like, a timeline in history in my name.”