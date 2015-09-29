Barbie just created an amazing new doll to honour a young actress

Growing up, actress Zendaya played with Barbie dolls that didn’t look anything like her, but now, thanks to her activism, Mattel is honouring the young actress with a doll that looks just her.

After Zendaya wore her hair in dreadlocks at the 2015 Oscar awards, “Fashion Police” host Giuliana Rancic commented that her hair must have smelled like “patchouli” and “weed.“

Instead of getting upset, the actress maturely defended her hairstyle choice, earning praise and attention from media outlets like Paper Magazine and Refinery 29 for her response. When Tech Insider decided who to include on our Social 50 list this year, we knew Zendaya had to be included.

“My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light,” the young actress wrote on Twitter. “To remind people of colour that our hair is good enough.”

Turns out, Mattel was paying attention too. Earlier this week, the company presented Zendaya with a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll, modelled after Zendaya’s look at the 2015 Oscar Awards.

“Thanks for raising your voice,” the company tweeted with their announcement of the Zendaya doll.

Here’s Zendaya holding her Barbie doll.

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Sep 26, 2015 at 5:55pm PDT

“When I was little I couldn’t find a Barbie that looked like me,” Zendaya captioned this side by side post. “My… how times have changed. Thank you @barbie for this honour and for allowing me to be a part of your diversification and expansion of the definition of beauty.”

NOW WATCH: Johnny Depp looks ready for an awesome comeback in this movie about Whitey Bulger



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.