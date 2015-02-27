Gorgeous 'Zen-inspired' Palm Beach mansion is on the market for $25 million

A mansion built to be a Zen-like paradise, aptly named “Nirvana,” just listed in Palm Beach county, Florida for $US25 million.

Located in Manalapan, Florida, the house was built to be an “oceanfront haven.”

Zen and Buddhist influences permeate throughout the home — there’s even a Buddhist prayer room.

But for $US25 million, you should also expect some serious luxury. And with a spa room, a cinema, and a beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean, that angle is appropriately covered.

“The Nirvana estate is the perfect combination of modern and spiritual, young and old, east and west,” says Senada Adzem, director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman real estate, which has the listing.

Welcome to Nirvana, an estate built to maximise relaxation.

Every inch of its 12,244 square feet was built to be an 'oceanfront haven.'

The estate was build as a sort of East-meets-West theme, with zen and Buddhist influences.

Inside, tasteful details and muted colours evoke a relaxed feel.

Luxurious touches -- like the family room's cross beamed ceiling -- are featured throughout.

The kitchen features one-of-a-kind light fixtures above the island, as well other unique details.

Ornately carved cabinetry is another kitchen highlight.

A huge saltwater aquarium overlooks the shadowboxed dining room.

The formal living room overlooks the ocean with a fantastic view of the brand-new seawall.

A gorgeous crystal chandelier hangs in the living room, which matches the sconces mounted on the carved stone fireplace.

The his and hers closets completely redefine 'walk in.'

A Buddhist prayer room and a cinema count among the auxiliary rooms.

Inside the theatre room is nearly as fancy as a classic art house movie theatre.

The master bath uses custom cabinetry, a freestanding tub, and walk-in glass shower.

The tub has an incredible view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Private, grotto-like garden paths flank the house.

They're meticulously landscaped.

The realtor says it is the perfect mediation area.

The paths offer a scenic walk to the ocean, which are very 'Alice in Wonderland'-esque.

When looking from the rear of the house, the Spanish tile that lines the roof is easily admired.

Artful columns and arches overlook an infinity edge pool.

Underneath those columns, an open-air sitting area lets you enjoy your time away from the overbearing Florida sun.

A straw hut covers a seating area poolside.

A cozy place to sit.

Which also has a jaw-dropping view.

As does the infinity pool itself.

The property is also bordered by Lake Worth Inlet, which includes a dock big enough for a 130-foot yacht.

A full-size tennis court also sits on the property.

