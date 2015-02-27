Gorgeous 'Zen-inspired' Palm Beach mansion is on the market for $25 million

Matt Vacca The Nirvana estate was built for tranquility, but also includes a wealth of luxury.

A mansion built to be a Zen-like paradise, aptly named “Nirvana,” just listed in Palm Beach county, Florida for $US25 million.

Located in Manalapan, Florida, the house was built to be an “oceanfront haven.”

Zen and Buddhist influences permeate throughout the home — there’s even a Buddhist prayer room.

But for $US25 million, you should also expect some serious luxury. And with a spa room, a cinema, and a beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean, that angle is appropriately covered.

“The Nirvana estate is the perfect combination of modern and spiritual, young and old, east and west,” says Senada Adzem, director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman real estate, which has the listing.

