ZELMAN: This Is Housing Nirvana, I'm The Most Bullish On Housing I've Ever Been

Photo: CNBC

Ivy Zelman, who is one of the most respected independent housing/real estate analysts there is, is on CNBC making a very bullish call on housing.She says we’re in the “very early innings” of the rally, and that gains in home prices can go up for another 4 to 6 years.



She notes that the direction of home prices doesn’t change very much.

Household formation, she says, has a lot of room to improve.

CNBC’s Diana Olick tweets some other key points.

Ivy Zelman:I think we’re in nirvana for #housing.I’m the most bullish I’ve ever been. @cnbcfastmoney — Diana Olick (@diana_olick) March 7, 2013

Zelman:Inventory is a significant constraint.Urgency to find a house. @cnbcfastmoney — Diana Olick (@diana_olick) March 7, 2013

Zelman: single family rental, sexy on Wall Street, has record occupancy with #rent inflation @cnbcfastmoney — Diana Olick (@diana_olick) March 7, 2013

This all jibes nicely with ultra-bullish housing comments earlier from Credit Suisse.

