ZELMAN: This Is Housing Nirvana, I'm The Most Bullish On Housing I've Ever Been

Joe Weisenthal
ivy zelman

Photo: CNBC

Ivy Zelman, who is one of the most respected independent housing/real estate analysts there is, is on CNBC making a very bullish call on housing.She says we’re in the “very early innings” of the rally, and that gains in home prices can go up for another 4 to 6 years.

She notes that the direction of home prices doesn’t change very much.

Household formation, she says, has a lot of room to improve.

CNBC’s Diana Olick tweets some other key points.

This all jibes nicely with ultra-bullish housing comments earlier from Credit Suisse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.