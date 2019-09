Zell: Tribune Fine Now That We Don't Have To Pay Debts

Sam Zell tells Maria Bartiromo that the Tribune is in great shape now that it doesn’t have to worry about making interest payments.



(Translation: Yes, it really is hard to believe that we persuaded those banks to lend us $13 billion. A sucker really is born every minute.)

Transcript courtesy CNBC:

MARIA BARTIROMO: LET ME KICK IT OFF WITH TRIBUNE. OF COURSE IT HAS BEEN

A ROUGH ROAD HERE. THE COMPANY HAS ASSETS OF $7.6 BILLION, BUT DEBT OF

12.9 BILLI0N. SAM, WHAT WENT WRONG?

SAM ZELL: I THINK THAT, IN THE MOST SIMPLISTIC TERMS, WE LOOKED AT THE

TRIBUNE BEFORE WE MADE OUR OFFER. IT HAD BASICALLY ERODED AT ABOUT A 3

per cent LEVEL IN THE PREVIOUS FIVE YEARS. WE UNDERWROTE IT AT A 6

per cent AND WE ENDED UP WITH 20. AND IN AN OPERATING LEVERAGE BUSINESS

LIKE THIS, 20 per cent REDUCTION IN GROSS REVENUE IS A DISASTER IN A CASH

FLOW LINE. AND IN THE END MY RESPONSIBILITY IS TO PRESERVE THE VALUE OF

THE COMPANY AND TO MAKE SURE THAT IT WILL GO ON INTO THE FUTURE. AND OUR

ACTION WAS PRE-EMPTIVE IN NATURE SO AS TO PRESERVE THE ASSETS OF THE

COMPANY AND CREATE THE OPPORTUNITY FOR A REORGANIZATION.

BARTIROMO:SO,TELL ME ABOUT THAT REORGANIZATION. DO YOU FEEL YOU HAVE

ENOUGH CASH RIGHT NOW TO OPERATE IN BANKRUPTCY?

ZELL: YES. THE COMPANY HAS A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE CASH FLOW, AS LONG AS

IT’S NOT, OBVIOUSLY MAKING ITS DEBT PAYMENTS.



BARTIROMO: DO YOU THINK THERE WILL BE MORE JOB CUTS AHEAD OR HOW

SPECIFICALLY ARE YOU PLANNING TO RESIZE THE BUSINESS TO FACE THE

ECONOMIC REALITIES?

ZELL: WELL I THINK THAT WE HAD BEEN RESIZING THE BUSINESS ALL YEAR LONG.

AND I IMAGINE THAT GOING FORWARD WE NOW HAVE THE TIME TO REALLY FOCUS ON

WHAT I CALL BROADER ISSUES AND ISSUES OF CONSOLIDATION, TAKING ADVANTAGE

OF THE POSITION WE’RE IN, IN VARIOUS MARKETS WHERE IN FACT WE CAN CREATE

AN OPPORTUNIT ONE PLUS ONE EQUAL THREE.

BARTIROMO: SO HOW MUCH OF A ISSUE WAS THE BACKDROP, THE TOUGH

ENVIRONMENT WITH, REALLY, A FUNDAMENTAL SHIFT IN THE BUSINESS VERSUS

ISSUES AT TRIBUNE?

ZELL: I THINK THAT HAD WE HAD A 2007 OR 2006 YEAR, WE WOULD NOT HAVE HAD

ANY ISSUES AT “THE TRIBUNE.” BUT UNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES IT WAS LIKE A

GIANT TSUNAMI OR PERFECT STORM. AND WHEN YOU LOSE THAT KIND OF REVENUE,

THERE’S NO WAY TO OVERCOME IT.

BARTIROMO: SAM, WHEN WE TALKED A YEAR AGO WHEN YOU FIRST WERE MAKING THE

ACQUISITION, WE TALKED ABOUT THAT EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP PLAN, ESOP,

CREATED IN THE BUYOUT, THE PRIVATE COMPLETION, WITH THE BANKRUPTCY, A

LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SAYING ESOP IS WORTHLESS. IS THAT TRUE?

ZELL: OH, I DON’T THINK SO AT ALL. I THINK THE ESOP STRUCTURE WILL

DRAMATICALLY BENEFIT THE RECOVERY AND THE REORGANIZATION OF “THE

TRIBUNE.”

BARTIROMO: SAM, LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT THE ISSUES OF THE DAY AND OBVIOUSLY

BIG NEWS OUT OF ILLINOIS, THE GOVERNOR CHARGED WITH TRYING TO SELL

PRESIDENT-ELECT BARACK OBAMA’S SEAT AMAZINGLY, ACCORDING TO PROSECUTIRS.

REPORTS THAT THE GOVERNMENT AND THE CHIEF OF STAFF THERE IN THE

GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SOUGHT TO FORCE THE FIRING OF MEMBERS OF “THE “CHICAGO

TRIBUNE,” TRUE?

ZELL: I’M NOT PERSONALLY FAMILIAR WITH ANY OF THAT. AND CONSIDERING THE

FACT, MARIA, THAT THIS IS AN ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, I WOULD

FEEL RETICENT TO COMMENT ACCORDINGLY.

BARTIROMO: HAVE YOU BEEN CONTACTED BY THE FBI, SAM?

ZELL: YES.

BARTIROMO: AND THEY’RE LOOKING TO SEE IF THERE WAS ANY PRESSURE CLEARLY

ON THE “TRIBUNE” STEAFF?

ZELL: I THINK THEY’RE ASKING QUESTIONS, AS FAR AS MY KNOWLEDGE IS

CONCERNED. THE “TRIBUNE” DID NOT RESPOND AT ALL.

BARTIROMO: AND AS FAR AS YOU’RE CONCERNED, WAS THERE PRESSURE ON THE

STAFFERS TO CHANGE COVERAGE?

ZELL: I CERTAINLY CAN’T SPEAK TO THAT.

BARTIROMO: ALL RIGHT. SAM, LET ME ASK YOU A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT

BUSINESS HERE. YOU HAVE A GREAT VANTAGE POINT IN TERMS OF CERTAINLY IN

THE “TRIBUNE” AS WELL AS IN REAL ESTATE. CAN YOU characterise WHERE WE

VERY IN THE REAL ESTATE CYCLE AS WELL AS THE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN? WHAT ARE

YOU SEEING?

ZELL: WELL, FIRST OF ALL, I THINK THE BIGGEST PROBLEM EVERYBODY HAS

RIGHT NOW IS THE LACK OF VISIBILITY. IT’S VERY HARD TO PREDICT HOW THE

ECONOMY WILL RESPOND NEXT YEAR. PERSONALLY I BELIEVE THAT THE HOUSING

CRISIS HAS ALREADY PEAKED, AND I WOULD EXPECT THAT COME THE MIDDLE OF

2009 WE WILL HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT ABSORPTION OF THE UNSOLD HOUSES OR

FORECLOSED HOUSES. AND I THINK IT’S REALLY A QUESTION OF SUPPLY AND

DEMAND. FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS WE PRODUCED ABOUT A MILLION, 600,000 OF

HOUSES A YEAR. WE’RE NOW PRODUCING AT A RATE OF ABOUT 4 TO 500,000.

BASED ON MY EXPERIENCE, WHEN SUPPLY STOPS, SUPPLY GETS ABSORBED, AND WE

RETURN SLOWLY TO A MORE NORMAL MARKET.

BARTIROMO: LAST TIME WE SPOKE YOU WERE PRETTY CONFIDENT WE HAVEN’T SEEN

THAT ALL THAT MUCH OF AN IMPACT TO THE COMMERCIAL SIDE OF REAL ESTATE.

ARE YOU CHANGING YOUR TUNE, GIVEN THE ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS SEEMS TO BE

WORSENING?

ZELL: I AM NOT — I MEAN WHEN YOU LOOK AT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE, JUST

LIKE THE RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE, EVERYTHING HAS TO COME DOWN TO SUPPLY

AND DEMAND. AND WE HAVE NOT BUILT OR COMMITTED TO ANYTHING NEW IN THE

UNITED STATES SINCE JULY OF ’07. SO THAT WILL, IN MY OPINION,

DRAMATICALLY CUSHION THE IMPACT OF THIS RECESSION ON COMMERCIAL REAL

ESTATE. ALMOST EVERY OTHER TIME WE’VE HAD A RECESSION, WE’VE ABOUT GONE

INTO THAT RECESSION WITH SIGNIFICANT OVERSUPPLY IN COMMERCIAL REAL

ESTATE. THAT’S NOT THE CASE TODAY, AND SO ALTHOUGH WE ARE SEEING

REDUCTIONS IN VALUES, PRIMARILY AS A RESULT OF NO FINANCING AVAILABLE,

AT LEAST SO FAR AND CERTAINLY IN WHAT I WOULD CALL THE HIGH QUALITY REAL

ESTATE, I DON’T THINK THAT A THERE’S BEEN ANY DIMINUTION IN CASH FLOW.

ALTHOUGH OBVIOUSLY VALUE IS IN THE EYES OF THE BEHOLDER.

BARTIROMO: SAM, ZEROING IN ON THE CHICAGO CUBS AND THE WRIGLEY FIELD

BALLPARK SALE, THEY’RE NOT INCLUDED THE BANKRUPTCY THAT WE’RE TALKING

ABOUT TODAY IN TERMS OF TRIBUNE. AT THIS POINT,IS THE TEAM SALE AND

TIMETABLE FOR THAT SALE STILL ON TRACK, ESSENTIALLY UNCHANGED OR HAS

THAT CHANGED?

ZELL: NO. I HAVE NO REASON TO ANTICIPATE THAT THE SALE SCHEDULE WILL BE

ANY DIFFERENT THAN WHAT WE’VE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED. WE DID GET THREE

FINAL BIDS. I BELIEVE IT WAS LAST WEEK. THERE WAS SOME SPECULATION IN

THE NEWSPAPERS TODAY THAT THE FILING HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE FACT

THAT WE GOT INADEQUATE BIDS. NOTHING COULD BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH.

BARTIROMO: YOU KNOW, SOME ISSUES WERE RAISED THAT FEDERAL

PROSECUTORS,YOU KNOW, SAY THAT THE ILLINOIS SITUATION ALSO IMPACTS THIS,

THAT THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE THREATENED TO WITHHOLD STATE ASSISTANCE TO

TRIBUNE IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE OF WRIGLEY PARK. IS THAT TRUE?

ZELL: WELL, I THINK THAT THE ISSUE THAT WE WERE ADDRESSING WAS WHETHER

OR NOT A FINANCING STRUCTURE WHICH SEPARATED THE BALLPARK FROM THE TEAM

MIGHT BE BENEFICIAL TO EVERYBODY INVOLVED, PARTICULARLY GUARANTEEING THE

VIABILITY OF WRIGLEY FIELD FOR THE NEXT 30 YEARS. THAT DID NOT REQUIRE

QUOTE/UNQUOTE ASSISTANCE, BUT IT WAS A QUESTION OF WHETHER OR NOT IT

MADE SENSE OR NOT. AND WE NEVER REALLY GOT TO FIND OUT SINCE WE NEVER

TOOK IT VERY FAR TO WHETHER OR NOT THAT WAS A VIABLE ALTERNATIVE.

BARTIROMO: LET ME ASK YOU MORE ABOUT WRIGLEY FIELD AND THE CUBS STORY

HERE BECAUSE,YOU KNOW, EVEN THOUGH IT’S NOT TECHNICALLY PART OF THE

BANKRUPTCY, SAM, A CUB SALE WOULD STILL HAVE TO BE APPROVED BY THE

BANKRUPTCY JUDGE. SO WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF THE “TRIBUNE” BANKRUPTCY ON

THOSE TWO?

ZELL: I DO NOT BELIEVE THAT THE CUBS TRANSACTION WILL BE IMPEDED BY THE

BANKRUPTCY.

BARTIROMO: IN ANY WAY.

ZELL: I DON’T THINK SO.

BARTIROMO: WE WERE JUST TALKING A FEW MINUTES AGO ABOUT WHAT HAS

OCCURRED IN FINANCIAL SERVICES, SAM AND YOU KNOW, YOU HAVE BEEN REALLY

AN ACCURATE PREDICTOR OF WHAT HAS GONE ON. LET ME ASK YOU YOUR THOUGHTS

ON HOW IT HAS BEEN POSSIBLE THAT WE FIND OURSELVES IN THIS POSITION

WHERE THE FINANCIAL SERVICE COMPANIES ARE TEETERING AND WE’RE IN THIS

SIGNIFICANT CREDIT CRUNCH. HOW HAS IT IMPACTED YOUR ABILITY TO RAISE

CAPITAL?

ZELL: I THINK IT’S IMPACTED EVERYBODY’S ABILITY TO RAISE CAPITAL, AND

SINCE OUR SYSTEM IS PREDICATED ON BOTH DEBT AND EQUITY, ONE OF THOSE

ELEMENTS IS CURRENTLY MISSING, WHICH IS OBVIOUSLY IMPAIRING EVERYBODY’S

ABILITY TO GO FORWARD IN TRANSACTIONS. SO I THINK THAT OVERALL THE

BUSINESS COMMUNITY IS SUFFERING FROM THE FACT THAT CREDIT IS NOT

REASONABLY AVAILABLE. ON THE OTHER HAND, I THINK IT IS VERY PREMATURE TO

EITHER EXPECT OR ASSUME THAT THE PROGRAMS IMPLEMENTED BY SECRETARY

PAULSON WOULD HAVE ALREADY HAD ANY KIND OF MAJOR IMPACT. I THINK THAT IT

WILL TAKE TIME FOR THE T.A.R.P. FUNDING OF THE BANKS TO TRANSLATE INTO

LENDING, BUT I THINK IT WILL HAPPEN, AND I THINK IT WILL HAPPEN AFTER

THE FIRST OF THE YEAR.

BARTIROMO: FINAL QUESTION AS WE WRAP UP ON THE “TRIBUNE” BANKRUPTCY

SITUATION. WHEN YOU MADE THE DEAL AND TOOK THE COMPANY PRIVATE A YEAR

AGO, YOU DID HAVE SOME sceptics OUT THERE SAYING THIS WAS THE DEAL FROM

HELL, I THINK IT WAS ONE HEADLINE.

ZELL: NO. THAT WAS MY QUOTE. THAT WAS MY QUOTE.

BARTIROMO: EVEN WHEN YOU WERE —

ZELL: THAT WAS AFTER I WAS IN THE DEAL FOR THREE MONTHS.

BARTIROMO: AND THAT SOON INTO IT. DO YOU REGRET MAKING THAT DEAL?

ZELL: YOU KNOW, MY HEAD ONLY FUNCTIONS LOOKING FORWARD. I’M NOT REALLY

VERY GOOD AT LOOKING BEHIND. AND SO CONSEQUENTLY I DON’T TEND TO

REMINISCE OR, YOU KNOW, SELF-MUTILATE MYSELF AS A RESULT OF PAST

DECISIONS. I THINK I MADE THE DECISION WHEN I MADE IT. I THOUGHT IT WAS

AN APPROPRIATE INVESTMENT AT THE TIME. OBVIOUSLY CIRCUMSTANCES HAVE

PROVEN THE OPPOSITE, BUT THIS, TOO, SHALL PASS.

BARTIROMO: WHEN YOU DO YOU EXPECT IT TO PASS? WHEN DO YOU EXPECT THE

EMERGE FROM BANKRUPTCY AT THE “TRIBUNE?”

ZELL: I THINK IT’S A LITTLE EARLY TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION, MARIA. AS YOU

KNOW, WE JUST GOT ORDERS TODAY. HOPEFULLY WE’LL FIND A SOLUTION IN THE

NOT TOO DISTANT FUTURE.

BARTIROMO: SAM VERY GOOD TO HAVE YOU ON THE PROGRAM. WE SO APPRECIATE

YOUR CANDOR.

