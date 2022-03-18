Zelenskyy warns mercenaries recruited to help Russia fight against Ukraine that it will be ‘the worst decision of your life’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a speech on evaluation the 22nd day of the Russia-Ukraine war during virtually addressing in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 17, 2022. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a warning to mercenaries recruited to help Russia.

He said in a video address that fighting against Ukraine would be “the worst decision of your life.”

The Kremlin has seemingly recruited foreigners from Chechnya, Syria, and the notorious Wagner Group.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned mercenaries recruited to help Russia fight against Ukraine that it will be “the worst decision” of their lives.

Zelenskyy said in a video address posted to his Telegram channel early Friday morning that Ukraine is aware of mercenaries being recruited from other countries to join Russia’s military.

“We know that this will not help them,” Zelenskyy said. “So now I warn everyone who will try to join the occupiers on our Ukrainian land. This will be the worst decision of your life.”

He added: “Long life is better than the money you are offered for a short one.”

More than three weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to attack Ukraine, the offensive appears to be largely stalled on all fronts.

As a result of mounting casualties and a struggle to break Ukrainian resistance, the Kremlin is seemingly seeking external combat options — Chechen fighters, Syrian mercenaries, and Russia’s notorious Wagner Group.

Zelenskyy has survived a handful of assassination attempts by these mercenary groups, according to multiple reports.

Foreign fighters have also joined Ukraine to fight against Russia’s invasion after the country established an International Legion for volunteers from other countries.

“Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” a statement on Ukraine’s presidential website said.