VIDEO: Zelenskyy calls on US Congress for support in creating a no-fly zone

Erica Star Domena,Havovi Cooper

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress to request a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
  • The US and NATO have so far rejected the idea, saying it could lead to more conflict.
  • He also shared a graphic video of death and destruction across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress on Wednesday to appeal for more assistance in his country’s fight against Russian forces.

