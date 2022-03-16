VIDEO: Zelenskyy calls on US Congress for support in creating a no-fly zone

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress to request a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
- The US and NATO have so far rejected the idea, saying it could lead to more conflict.
- He also shared a graphic video of death and destruction across Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress on Wednesday to appeal for more assistance in his country’s fight against Russian forces.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
McConnell urges Biden ‘to step up his game’ after Zelenskyy delivers an emotional plea for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia