Zelenskyy asks the US for a no-fly zone in an emotional address to Congress, saying Russia has ‘turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen on March 10, 2022. Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader asked the US to set up a no-fly zone. The US has so far ruled this out.

Zelenskyy has been applauded across the world for his handling of Russia’s unprovoked attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a virtual address to Congress from Kyiv on Wednesday, imploring the US to support a no-fly zone. Zelenskyy said that if this was “too much to ask for,” then Kyiv needs more advanced anti-aircraft systems and other weapons.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskyy said. “I need to protect our sky.”

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of our people, whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy,” he said.

Zelenskyy called on the US to remember Pearl Harbor, the attack by the Japanese Empire that launched the US into WWII, and the 9/11 terror attacks. “Our country experienced the same every day right now at this moment, every night for three weeks now,” he said.

As Russia pummels Ukraine with airstrikes and artillery, Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on NATO to institute a no-fly zone. NATO and the US have rebuffed this request, however, because it would require the alliance to shoot down Russian warplanes. This would effectively amount to a declaration of war by NATO, a 30-member alliance that includes nuclear powers like the US, against Russia — a country that possesses one of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.

Zelenskyy has been praised across the world for his handling of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader has refused to leave despite grave concerns for his safety.

The Ukrainian president has expressed gratitude for the support his country has received from the West both before and during the war. But he’s also cooled on Ukraine’s NATO ambitions since Russia launched the military assault in late February.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine be permanently barred from NATO. Though the alliance has not taken steps to place Ukraine on the formal path to join NATO, it’s firmly rejected this demand from Russia — underscoring that NATO’s open-door policy is non-negotiable. Despite not being a member, Ukraine still maintains a robust partnership with NATO.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and TV star, has only been in office for a few years. But in many ways, he’s already upstaged Russian President Vladimir Putin — a former KGB operative who has ruled over Russia for roughly 20 years. Ukraine has put up a stiffer resistance against the Russian advance than expected.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.