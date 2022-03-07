Zelensky says Russian forces are ‘tired’ and ‘demoralized’ as he spoke about the future of Ukraine after its ‘victory’ in war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russian troops attacking his country are “tired” and “demoralized” as he gave hope to the future of Ukraine, saying it will take “victory” in the war.

“We never wanted this war, but it was brought to us,” Zelensky said in an impassioned speech posted to his Facebook page. “We never dreamed of killing, but we have to knock out the enemy — from our land and from our lives.”

He added, “We have to endure what no other European nation has seen in 80 years. And it is on our land that it is decided whether someone else in Europe will fall victim to the same aggression.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, and Zelensky said that in recent days, “The enemy is tired. Demoralized.”

“They came to our land to look for something that has never been here: cowardice, consent to slavery,” Zelensky said.

The former-comedian-turned-wartime-leader said that Ukraine will take “victory” in the war with Russia.

“The government of Ukraine is already working on how to restore our state after the victory,” he said.

And he announced that a “special” economic tax break package has already been created to aid Ukrainian businesses and employees amid the war with Russia.

“We and terror are different universes,” Zelensky said. “That is why there is no blood on our flag.”

“There are no and will never be black spots on it,” he said. “There are no and will never be any swastikas on it. The Ukrainian flag is the land. Peaceful, fertile, golden and without tanks. This is the sky. Peaceful, clear, blue and without missiles. So it was. And so it will be.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky called on the West to implement new and harsher sanctions against Russia “if the invasion continues and Russia does not abandon its plans against Ukraine.”

He called for a boycott of Russian exports, including oil and petroleum products.

“When someone loses their mind, we have to lose fear and forget about commerce. We need to defend ourselves,” he said.

Zelensky also repeated his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“How many more deaths and losses are needed to secure the sky over Ukraine?” he asked, adding, “We are waiting for a decision.”