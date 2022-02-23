Ukraine’s Zelensky appeals directly to Russian citizens for peace after he was met with ‘silence’ when he tried to call Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Matt Dunham/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for peace amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion.

The leader said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday but the Kremlin was silent.

“If we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back,” he said.

In a somber early-morning speech from Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed directly to the Russian people, pleading for peace amid rising fears of an imminent invasion.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” Zelensky said via video address. “But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”

Zelensky said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin late Wednesday but said he was met with “silence.”

The Ukrainian president began by addressing his own people with an update on the national state of emergency, which lawmakers imposed Wednesday, two days after Putin recognized the independence of two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, the self-described “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk.

But in a notable follow-up, Zelensky next turned his attention to the Russian people, addressing them in their own language and insisting that Ukraine has no issue with Russia, nor means them any harm.

The president acknolwedged that his words were unlikely to be heard by Russian citizens, whose access to non-state-controlled media is strictly controlled. Still, he said, they should “know the truth.”

“And the truth is that this needs to stop before it’s too late,” Zelensky said.

“They’re telling you that this flame will liberate the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free. They remember their past and are building their future,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine on your TV news and the real Ukraine are two totally different countries. Ours is real.”