Zelda Williams Quits Twitter After Trolls Harass Her With Photoshopped Images Of Her Dead Father

Zelda Williams, daughter of Robin Williams, was forced to quit Twitter after internet trolls spammed her with gruesome Photoshopped images of her father, who was found dead in his California home on Monday.

She originally asked her followers, most of whom were tweeting messages of love and support, to report the trolls. Soon after, she took back her request.

US Weekly reports Zelda, 25, tweeted: “I’m sorry. I should have risen above. Deleting this from my devices for a good long time, maybe forever. Time will tell. Goodbye.”

Zelda, who is the second of the late actor’s three children, was the first to take to social media following the public announcement of her dad’s death. On Instagram, she posted the following quote from “The Little Prince” late Monday night:

Along with Twitter, she is also stepping away from Instagram, releasing the following statement:

I will be leaving this account for a bit while I heal and decide if I’ll be deleting it or not. In this difficult time, please try to be respectful of the accounts of myself, my family and my friends. Mining our accounts for photos of dad, or judging me on the number of them is cruel and unnecessary. There are a couple throughout, but the real private moments I shared with him were precious, quiet, and believe it or not, not full of photos or ‘selfies.’ I shared him with a world where everyone was taking their photo with him, but I was lucky enough to spend time with him without cameras too. That was more than enough, and I’m grateful for what little time I had. My favourite photos of family are framed in my house, not posted on social media, and they’ll remain there. They would have wound up on the news or blogs then, and they certainly would now. That’s not what I want for our memories together. Thank you for your respect and understanding in this difficult time. Goodbye. Xo

