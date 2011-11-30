I Dream In Zelda: How Skyward Sword Changed My Life

Last month I pre-ordered The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword. I grew up playing video games like Mario and Donkey Kong, and I read the new Zelda was being called the best game ever made. It received an average rating of 94/100.



People have been trying to get me to play Zelda for years. My friends played Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask a lot but I never had any interest. It always looked like some weird guy in green running aimlessly through the woods. I like games that have clear levels with starts and finishes. Zelda just looked like a perpetual frustration.

sceptical, I traveled to GameStop on Sunday, November 20, the day Skyward Sword was released. I went home, turned the Wii on and honestly didn’t expect much.

But then something happened.

I couldn’t put it down. Before I knew it, five hours had passed; I wasn’t even at the first temple yet but I was hooked.

There’s Zelda, she plays the harp.

The game is a little bit slow at the start. Like many games, it starts with a story and you’re forced to read a lot of text without much action. Skyward Sword’s storyline precedes all of the other Zelda games. It’s kind of like the Star Wars movies where they released the final installments first.For someone like me who’s never played Zelda before, that’s great. I was able to follow along; I wasn’t confused about why Link chases after Zelda the whole time.

After all the reading, Link meets Zelda. She’s a blonde elf-like character who sings and plays a harp. Zelda teaches Link (you) how to to fly, and the two of you set off into the sky on birds — but then she gets caught in a storm and gets sucked down into the clouds below.

This guy was a big pest.

That’s where the game gets good.

You have to follow Zelda below the clouds to The Surface. From there on, you switch between two different worlds, The Surface and Skyloft. Just like Mario, you chase around a helpless girl the entire time, hoping to get her back.Zelda Skyward Sword is incredibly addicting for the exact reason I thought I wouldn’t like it. There are no clear ends to levels. There is no good stopping point. As soon as you accomplish one task, you’re asked to accomplish three more. Most of the tasks are tricky mind games — they make you think and explore every inch of the game.

If you stop playing, you immediately start thinking about what you could have done differently to complete the task at hand. Should you have dropped a bomb on a lever? Should you have pushed a box over the edge? Did you miss a crack in a wall that’s really a hidden cave?

Bam! Slice and dice, baby.

Now I’ve logged 25 hours and I’m three temples deep. I’ve climbed a lava-ridden volcano, collected dungeon maps, and defeated tons of monsters.Of course, the game has its annoyances. Some puzzles feel impossible to solve on your own and leave you stumped for far too long. The game leads you to a lot of dead ends and asks you to complete way too many missions. Sometimes it feels like I’ll never reach the next temple; there are too many other detours along the way.

I think there are seven temples in total. That means I’m not even half way through. Despite the annoyances, I’m hooked. Now I want to go back and play every Zelda game ever made.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.