A New York Socialite Died After Collapsing At A Fashion Show Last Night

Zelda Kaplan, 95, right, with Fashion Calendar publisher Ruth Finley, minutes before she collaposed at the Joanna Mastroianni Fall 2012 fashion show

Photo: Andrea Hanks/Associated Press

New York socialite Zelda Kaplan collapsed last night at the Joanna Mastroianni fashion show at Lincoln centre.The 95-year-old was carried out of the show and later pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital, according to the Associated Press.



The show was beginning when Kaplan, who was famous for her love of Manhattan’s nightlife and arts scene, collapsed in her front-row seat.

“I was sitting right next to her. She flopped over in my lap,” said Ruth Finley, publisher of the Fashion Calendar, told the AP. “The show was just starting. I thought she fainted. Two men carried her out.”

Kaplan was a fixture of the New York nightlife scene, attending art openings and clubs “with people young enough to be her great-grandchildren,” the AP wrote. She was a world traveller and supporter of international women’s rights.

A 2003 HBO documentary titled “Her Name Is Zelda,” followed Kaplan’s life and her journey from housewife to champagne-sipping night owl who could keep partying with most 20-year-olds.

Update: We just recieved a statement from the designer:

“We are deeply saddened to lose Zelda, such an icon of the fashion community. Zelda has been someone I have known and respected over the years. I truly admired her for her individuality and incredible spirit. She had such a love of life and believed in living everyday to its fullest. She will be sorely missed and my heartfelt condolences to her family.”

