One perfect video sums up all the amazing things you can do in the new 'Zelda' game

There’s a lot to love about the new “Legend of Zelda” game, “Breath of the Wild.” It’s a gorgeous, massive world that’s full of adventure! It’s a fantastically smart, challenging, and delightful game to play, whether exploring or fighting or solving puzzles.

This is stuff you’ve probably heard by now.

Nintendo Link, the main character, looks out over Hyrule. This is one of the first views you get of the game’s sprawling open-world landscape.

Less spoken about is how tremendously silly the game is. “Breath of the Wild” is riddled with ridiculous characters who are more than happy to share conversation.

Just as silly is the world itself. Because Nintendo created Hyrule as a living world — with a physics engine that reacts to Link’s actions realistically — there’s a tremendous amount of silly stuff to do at any given time.

Like this, for instance:

There’s a lot to unpack in the GIF above.

That’s Link on a raft, with several “Octo Balloons” attached, floating into the sky.

Then, in an attempt to propel the flying raft, a “Korok Leaf” is fanned.

Thus: Tipping over the raft, and Link’s descent to the water. And the eventual descent of the raft, sideways, into the water.

It’s just one of the many, many ridiculous larks you can devote your time to in “Breath of the Wild.” That GIF is pulled from an excellent video by YouTube user “videogamedunkey,” who went all in on some very silly experiments in the game’s physics engine.

Did you know, for instance, that if use a flame-enhanced weapon to kill an animal, it produces seared steaks? Or how about using your “stasis” rune to freeze an enemy’s weapon?

There’s much more in the video below — beware that there is some mild swearing:



