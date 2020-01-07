Daughter of Iranian general killed in US drone strike warns at his funeral that families of US troops 'will spend their days waiting for the death of their children'

Associated Press Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The processions mark the first time Iran honoured a single man with a multi-city ceremony. Not even Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic, received such a processional with his death in 1989. Soleimani on Monday will lie in state at Tehran’s famed Musalla mosque as the revolutionary leader did before him. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Huge crowds of mourners dressed in black filled the streets of the Iranian capital on Monday for the funeral of slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Gen. Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, was killed last week in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

Speaking at the funeral, Zeinab Soleimani, the general’s daughter, warned that “families of American soldiers … will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”

As huge crowds filled the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of slain of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, his daughter issued a chilling warning.

“Families of the American soldiers,” Zeinab Soleimani said at the funeral, “will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”

Warning of a “dark day” for the US, she added: “Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom.”

The crowd, according to NPR, cheered as she issued her threats.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square. in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

An Iranian eulogist speaking during earlier funeral events offered an $US80 million bounty for the assassination of President Donald Trump. “We are 80 million Iranians,” he said, according to Newsweek. “If each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount.”

While the comments aired on Iranian state television, there is presently no indication the Iranian regime supports such action.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP In this aerial photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Gen. Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, was killed last week in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq. For years, his forces have terrorised US personnel in the region. His death, the Pentagon argues, was necessary to prevent future attacks.

His death followed a rocket attack on a base in Iraq that killed a US civilian contractor and injured several US service members and a massive assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad carried out by Iran-backed militias, entities Soleimani is said to have directed from behind the scenes.

While the US has long considered Soleimani a terrorist, to the Iranian regime, he was a celebrated hero.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

During the funeral on Monday, a sea of mourners dressed in black filled the streets of the Iranian capital. Iranian state media reports that millions attended, claiming that Monday’s gathering was the largest funeral procession since the 1989 funeral for Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

CNN reported that mourners were chanting “down with the USA” and “death to the USA.”

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Gen. Soleimani was succeeded by Esmail Ghaani, who warned in an interview that aired Monday that Iran will have its revenge.

“God, the almighty, has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly, actions will be taken,” Ghaani told Iranian state television, according to the Associated Press.

“We promise to continue down martyr Soleimani’s path as firmly as before with help of God,” he added, telling Iranian media that the aim is “to get rid of America from the region.”

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The killing of Gen. Soleimani has escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

Amid talk of retaliation from Iran, President Donald Trump issued a threat of his own, tweeting Saturday that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, Iran “WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

He added in a follow-up tweet: “They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!”

