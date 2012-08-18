Here's A Look At The Secret New Project From YouTube's Cofounders

Looking past YouTube.

Photo: Twettey.com

We got a look at what Chad Hurley and Steve Chen been up to since leaving YouTube, the online-video company they founded and sold to Google for $1.65 billion.It’s called Zeen, and it’s billed as an online magazine-making service.



After leaving YouTube, Hurley and Chen started an Internet-business incubator called Avos. Last year, Avos bought Delicious, an online-bookmarking service, from Yahoo and revamped it. But Hurley and Chen have also been working on in-house launches. Zeen has been the highest-profile of those.

At first, all you could do on Zeen.com was reserve a username. We did that months ago, and had kind of forgotten about Zeen—until we got the invite letting us in.

