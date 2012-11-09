The Developers Behind 15 Central Park West Announced A New Luxury Tower Today

The future home of the Zeckendorf Tower.

Photo: Bing Maps

The developers behind luxury residential buildings 15 Central Park West and the new 18 Gramercy Park building are at it again.Zeckendorf Development, in partnership with Global Holdings, today announced a new luxury residential tower at 50 United Nations Plaza.



The tower will be the first residential building in the United States designed by Foster + Partners, a London-based architectural firm.

The 87-unit building will be at 46th Street and First Avenue. The tower will be 44 stories tall and be completed in 2014.

