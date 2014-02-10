Hilarious Photos Of Olympic Athletes Posing With 6-Foot-9 Slovak Hockey Player Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara, a defenseman for the Slovak Olympic hockey team, and the Boston Bruins, is really tall. To be exact, Chara is 6-foot-9.

Chara’s bed in the Olympic Village has an extention on the end because there’s no way he would fit comfortably on the normal size beds:

Thanks to SME’s website (Slovak newspaper) we get to see what Zdeno Chara’s bed in Sochi looks like. #hilariousstuff pic.twitter.com/H2PHAfsDRw

— Tomas Kmec (@Tomas_Kmec) February 6, 2014

And other athletes have been posing with Chara and tweeting out their photos. It’s actually become somewhat of a game, with NBC Olympics, and some athletes using the hashtag #picswithzdeno. Here are a few of our favourites.

With 4-foot-11 Canadian figure skater Kirsten Moore Towers:

Ran into Zdeno Chara today. Couldn’t resist taking a picture :) pic.twitter.com/sYNOIbrWLn

— Kirsten Moore-Towers (@Kirsten_MT) February 7, 2014

With Japanese ski jumper Atsuko Tanaka: