Hilarious Photos Of Olympic Athletes Posing With 6-Foot-9 Slovak Hockey Player Zdeno Chara

Leah Goldman

Zdeno Chara, a defenseman for the Slovak Olympic hockey team, and the Boston Bruins, is really tall. To be exact, Chara is 6-foot-9.

Chara’s bed in the Olympic Village has an extention on the end because there’s no way he would fit comfortably on the normal size beds:

And other athletes have been posing with Chara and tweeting out their photos. It’s actually become somewhat of a game, with NBC Olympics, and some athletes using the hashtag #picswithzdeno. Here are a few of our favourites.

With 4-foot-11 Canadian figure skater Kirsten Moore Towers:

With Japanese ski jumper Atsuko Tanaka:

Tagged In

sportspage-us