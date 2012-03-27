The Ex-Head Of Poland's Intelligence Service Has Been Charged Over CIA 'Black Sites'

One suspected CIA black site in Romania.

Photo: AP

Zbigniew Siemiatkowski, the former head of Poland’s intelligence services (AW), has been charged in relation to CIA “black sites” in the country, TheNews.pl reports.In a joint interview with Gazeta Wyborcza and TVP television station, Siemiatkowski confirmed that he and a former colleague had been charged with breaking international law by “depriving citizen’s of their liberty” in January 2012 — but would refuse to answer any questions about the possibility of “black sites” tha allegedly existed in Poland.



The charges had remained secret until this week.

Warsaw Business Journal reports that a military base in Stare Kiejkuty is thought to have been used by CIA for secret detention and torture between 2002 and 2003.

The charges are a result of a formal investigation into the sites that began in 2008. Some reports suggest that Leszek Miller, current leader of the Democratic Left Alliance and Prime Minister during the alleged period, has also been charged.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.