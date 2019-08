Zayn Malik just released his first solo music video, “PILLOWTALK,” after leaving One Direction. And after telling reporters that he never wanted to be in One Direction in the first place, it’s clear he’s trying to make his own mark.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.