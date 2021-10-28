Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly broken up after report claims he ‘struck’ Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attended the 2016 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sources told People, Entertainment Tonight, and E! that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up.

One source told Entertainment Tonight that Hadid’s mother had got in the way of their relationship.

This follows Malik’s denial yesterday that he struck Hadid’s mother Yolanda.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly ended their relationship again after a TMZ source said that Malik struck Gigi’s mother Yolanda.

People magazine, Entertainment Tonight and E! say multiple sources have confirmed that the pair had broken up. TMZ reported that a source told them that the split happened a month ago.

In his statement issued yesterday, Malik said he wished to foster an environment that would allow him to “co-parent” his daughter in a healthy manner – a phrase typically used for parents who are separated.

A family friend of Gigi told People: “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight: “Zayn felt that Yolanda was getting in the middle of things.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been together since 2015. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The pair share a 13-month-old daughter called Khai.

TMZ reported yesterday that its source told them Malik hit Hadid’s mother and that she might file a police report on the matter.

The 28-year-old singer tweeted a statement in response to this report saying that it was a private matter.

“I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik wrote. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

“I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he ended the statement.

A rep for Gigi told People: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Insider has reached out to representatives for Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid for comment.

Bella, Yolanda, Gigi , and Mohamed Hadid on November 30, 2016, in Paris, France. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi and Malik have been on and off since the start of their relationship in 2015. The pair shared their news that they were a couple in December 2015 after rumours rose the month before. In January 2016, they appeared together in a steamy music video for Malik’s debut solo single “Pillowtalk.”

The couple has split up three times before. The pair briefly broke up in 2016 with a source at the time telling People: “it seems like it’s not totally over.”

Then The Sun reported in 2018 that they mutually split due to work conflicts. They then broke up again in January 2019, a source told Us Weekly. Each time, the pair found their way back together within a year.

In 2020, the pair quarantined together and Hadid gave birth to their child, Khai, in September.