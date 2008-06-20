Ex-Yahoo Database Guru Zawodny Joining Craigslist (YHOO)

Former Yahoo database expert Jeremy Zawodny said he was leaving the company last week because “something very compelling” came along to lure him away. Turns out that’s Craigslist (SAI 25 #3), where Zawodny will start in July, and will “start lending a hand wherever (he) can.” He started at Yahoo (YHOO) in 1999.
