Zaslav Wary Of Putting Discovery Shows Into Hulu Loop

NBC and Fox may be loving what they’re doing on Hulu but Discovery Communication boss David Zaslav isn’t going to sign on just yet.



Company Town reports that the cable channel boss is wary of botching lucrative syndication possibilities and has loyalties (c’mon in the entertainment business?!) to some of his mentors in the cable world, including John Malone and the bosses at Cox Communications.

“A lot of content players are putting an enormous amoung on the Web, which works against syndication,” he told Company Town.

