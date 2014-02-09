Zaranga Is Airbnb For Professionally Managed Properties (And The Prices Are Negotiable!)

Airbnb is a total boon for people with properties to rent and for those looking to rent them, but perhaps you’d rather deal with a rental company than a person with a spare bedroom and the Internet.

You want something like Zaranga, most easily understood as an Airbnb where all the properties are owned and managed by area rental businesses. It’s as easy to use as you’d expect — type in where you want to go, enter the dates of your stay, and Zaranga will show you listings of properties that match your criteria.

If you like a property but not the price, Zaranga has a name-your-own-price feature to let you haggle it out with management. This video below shows you what it’s like to rent a property through the site from beginning to end.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

