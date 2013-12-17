Zara Urged To Drop Orders For Angora Rabbit Fur Following Claims Of Animal Torture

Zara is under fire for selling products made of angora rabbit fur after PETA released a graphic video, allegedly filmed at Chinese angora farms, showing live rabbits tethered to a board and screaming as their fur is plucked off.

H&M, Topshop, and several other UK retailers have terminated orders for angora products following the release of the video, according to The Guardian.

An online petition demanding that Zara drop angora fur from its product line has been signed 258,097 times as of 1 p.m. on Monday. Consumers have also taken to the company’s Facebook page to express their outrage over the video.

There is no evidence that Zara’s products come from one of the 10 Chinese angora farms where PETA claims to have witnessed abuse. It is estimated that China accounted for 90% of the 4,700 tons of angora fur produced in 2012, according to The Telegraph.

Animal activists say that the longer hair that comes from plucking rabbits’ fur off is worth twice as much as sheared fur.

We’ve reached out to Zara for comment and will update when we hear back.

The PETA video, posted below, is extremely graphic.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

