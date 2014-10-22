Now You Can Wear Candy Crush-Themed Leggings

Candy Crush parent company King has collaborated with fashion-forward Zara Terez to create Candy Crush-themed leggings and skirts, apparel that launch today, October 21.

The clothing is inspired by the candies from Candy Crush Saga, “including Odus the Owl, Swedish Fish, and Lollipop Hammer.”

This isn’t the first time the brand has dipped into the internet world.

They created a line of emoji-themed apparel last year, including an emoji tote bag and emoji leggings.

Check out some of these photos.

Here are the leggings:

The Candy Crush leggings look pretty cool. The pieces will be sold on ZaraTerez.com from $US28.50 – $US75.00 each.

