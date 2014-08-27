Zara Triggers Outrage Over Shirt That Resembles A Nazi Camp Uniform

Zara is under fire for selling a kids’ t-shirt that resembles the uniform prisoners wore in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

After causing an uproar on Twitter, Zara has removed the $US22 “Sheriff” shirt from its website and stores.

@eylanezekiel We honestly apologise, it was inspired by the sheriff’s stars from the Classic Western films and is no longer in our stores

— ZARA (@ZARA) August 27, 2014

The white-and-blue striped garment has a yellow, six-pointed start sewn over the left breast, “in the exact place where Nazis forced Jews to wear the Star of David,” writes the Israeli news site Haaretz.

“What were they thinking?” Haaretz asked.

“The mentioned T-shirt is no longer on sale in our stores,” Zara’s Spanish parent company, Inditex, said in a statement. “The design of the T-shirt was only inspired by the sheriff’s stars from the Classic Western films, as the claim of the T-shirt says.”

The shirt didn’t appear to be available on Zara’s U.S. website, but it could be viewed on the Swedish and Israeli versions of the website on Wednesday morning.

This isn’t the first time that Zara has been accused of selling anti-Semitic merchandise. In 2007, Zara was forced to remove a handbag embroidered with Swastika symbols.

Here’s a closer look at the shirt.

Here are some of the reactions from around Twitter:













Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.