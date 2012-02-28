Zappos Is Celebrating Leap Year With A Four-Year Return Policy

Photo: Flickr / kedjadlen

Online apparel shop Zappos.com will celebrate Leap Year by extending its existing 365-day return policy by another three years.Anyone making a purchase on Feb. 29 will enjoy a whopping four-year return window, the retailer announced Monday.



“Giving our Leap Year customers 1,461 days to return—or more simply put—four years, seemed like a great way to celebrate Leap Year,” said Matt Burchard, senior director of marketing.

It also might take a bit of the sting out of that whole hacking incident last month, which jeopardized 24 million customer accounts.

Zappos has long been a favourite among consumers for its year-long return policy, although it’s been named one of the slowest online retailers to complete online returns.

Mystery shopper network StellaService recently ranked Zappos among the highest online retailers in customer service.

