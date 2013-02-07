How Zappos Uses Facebook To Drive Massive Site Activity

Social Media Insights is a new daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Zappos Facebook Drives 85,000 Website Visits In Two Months (Kenshoo via Mashable)

A Zappos partner has offered a glimpse into the effectiveness of the online retailer’s Facebook activity. The retailer’s status updates for the last two months prompted 85,000 visits to the retail site, according to digital marketing specialist Kenshoo. Kenshoo found that 42 per cent of Zappos’s status updates during that period led to purchases. The other 58 per cent didn’t lead to sales, but prompted other activity like “Liking,” shares and comments. Overall, each status update during the period had a conversion rate of 1.75 per cent, meaning that roughly one person in 50 clicked from the update to buy something. Read >>

How Will ‘Facebook Fatigue’ Affect Social Media Strategy? (Mediabistro)

Many Facebook users are starting to re-think exactly what the site means to them, and while traffic and membership stats remain huge, very few members are spending more time on Facebook now than in the past. The killer statistics for PR/marketing professionals: the only users who have increased their Facebook engagement levels are older adults. Young folk aged 13-25 are more interested in Tumblr. We don’t mean to start yet another conversation about whether Facebook has plateaued, but one question is worth asking: has it lost value as a marketing venue? Stay vigilant on Facebook. Just make sure that your carefully chosen updates are truly valuable, or users will quickly tune you out. Read >>

per cent Of Monthly Active Facebook Users Who Return Daily Increases (Inside Facebook)

On the other hand, the percentage of Facebook’s monthly active users (MAU) who use the service daily (DAU) increased across all regions in the fourth quarter 2012, according to an analysis of data the company released last week.

Photo: Inside Facebook

Overall, more than 58 per cent of Facebook’s 1.056 billion monthly users are also daily active users. DAU as a percentage of MAU is an important metric to judge engagement and “stickiness.” If the social network were gaining millions of new users but not maintaining a steady DAU over MAU, it would suggest those users were not finding reasons to return as frequently or that existing users were tiring of Facebook. For the most part that hasn’t been happening. Read >>

Five Social Networks For Your Small Business (Jeff Esposito)

We all know that Facebook and Twitter are the cat’s meow when it comes to social networks. They should not be the end all, be all for your business, however. Below are five that you should give a quick look to.

Google +: The most powerful feature is the “+1” which allows users to like an article, product or brand. YouTube: This is the second largest search engine in the world. Instagram: Do you wish that your customers could see the behind-the-scenes things that go on with your business? Then you’ve met your match. Path: This is by far the most intimate social network. Myspace: The network has recently gone through a major overhaul.

The truth is that social media is constantly evolving and there are new networks that emerge that may be a great opportunity for your small business to get involved with. Read >>

Is Your Social Media Market Where You Think It Is? (Social Media Today)

Let’s look at some stats and see if you are marketing to the right audience in the right place:

Female users maintain a slight majority on Facebook (58 per cent) and Twitter (52 per cent), but a whopping 71 per cent of Google+ users are male, and an astounding 79 per cent of Pinterest users are female.

The ratio of male to female users is about even on LinkedIn; however, men account for 63 per cent of its activity.

In terms of social media, consumers claim that they are more interested in deals and promos (83 per cent) and rewards programs (70 per cent).

80 per cent of users prefer to use Facebook to connect with their favourite brands as opposed to other social networks.

77 per cent of business-to-consumer marketers and 43 per cent of business-to-business marketers report that they have acquired customers through Facebook.

And that’s just the beginning. It’s not just demographics, you need to take into account psychographics, too. Part of that will indicate whether the strong female influence on Pinterest will influence your male prospect. Timing play a part too and that also needs to be factored into any marketing you do. Read >>

Consumer Social Media Trends That Could Impact Marketers (Social Media Examiner)

A new report published by Edison Research focuses on people’s latest social habits. Here are the most interesting findings from the study:

Almost 58 million Americans use social sites Daily:

Photo: Edison Research

Twitter driving new and more engaged users:

Photo: Edison Research

40 per cent of Americans exposed to “tweets” from traditional media:

Photo: Edison Research

Number of people following brands doubles:

Photo: Edison Research

There are more interesting take aways. Read >>

Twitter Redesigns Its Search Experience For Mobile (TechCrunch)

Twitter has announced a much-needed update to its search product, which will be available on all mobile devices: iOS, Android and mobile Web. The company boasts that the update will help you find relevant tweets, trends and people to follow in a single stream. This is very similar to the experience that we’re starting to see make its way to the website. The update allows you to search from anywhere in the app instead of having to tap over to discover. Read >>

Twitter Buys Bluefin To Dominate Second-Screen Advertising (SocialTimes)

Twitter is buying social TV analytics company Bluefin, saying that it would incorporate Bluefin’s technology into its social TV ratings deal with Nielsen. “This acquisition reflects our commitment to the social TV market,” Twitter’s chief operating officer Ali Rowghani said of the deal, details of which were not disclosed. In December, Twitter became Nielsen’s tool for measuring TV watchers’ social engagement on mobile devices. But the companies didn’t say much about how they would gauge the connection between tweets and television programming. That’s where Bluefin comes in. Read >>

HR Needs To Go To School On Social Business (TLNT)

There is so much more to social technology than social media. And human resources needs to go to school on this. A recent IBM survey identified three primary areas of social business in which organisations around the world are currently investing:

Photo: IBM

In the land of HR, folks tend to think inside their bubble. And when it comes to social media, some are early adopters but many are laggards. That needs to change. Read >>

So Who Really Won The Super Bowl? (Viralheat)

In terms of social media, there was really no contest. Figures it was the team from Silicon Valley:

There were over 150,000 mentions of super bowl commercials on Twitter

Colin Kaepernick beat out Joe Flacco on Twitter with almost twice as many twitter mentions

Jim Harbaugh beat brother John Harbaugh on twitter with 23,202 tweets vs. 17,773 tweets

49ers had almost 3 times more tweets than the Ravens on Game day

Check out the infographic.

Photo: ViralHeat

