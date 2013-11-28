Zappos Has Figured Out How To Make Waiting For Your Baggage At The Airport Fun

Travelling on the day before Thanksgiving is a nightmare. But Zappos saw this as a perfect opportunity to act on their “

Deliver Happiness” mantra.

Throughout the day, lucky travellers in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport will win prizes like Northface jackets and Oxo home appliances. Zappos took large sections of a baggage carousel in the American Airlines terminal and illustrated them either with a slogan or a prize. If someone’s luggage arrives on top of a prize square, then a Zappos rep hands it over.

Here’s a quick video showing the carousel game in action:

Boston agency Mullen thought up the project as an expression of Zappos’ reputation for having excellent customer service. For last year’s Thanksgiving eve, the team decided they would pay some drivers’ tolls in Massachusetts.

“This year, we looked for a new take on this brief,” Mullen executive creative director Tim Vaccarino told AdAge. “This group of stressed out, tortured travelling souls seemed ripe for the picking. Why not deliver them joy right at the baggage claim?”

A Zappos rep dressed as turkey is on hand to lighten the mood even more:

Zappos said they chose Houston because its customers are “brand zealots” that make up one of the company’s biggest markets.

They’re promoting the carousel game on Twitter with the trending topic #TravelHappy.

