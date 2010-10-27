Zappos Employees Hang Out Together, And Have Happy Hour At The Office

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh encourages his managers to spend 10-20% of their time hanging out with co-workers outside the office.
In fact, Hsieh tells us that productivity increases anywhere between 20% to 100% due to the camaraderie amongst Zappos folks created outside the office.
“We really take a work hard, play hard type of attitude… It really is just knowing that you can hang out and party with other Zappos employees but then still get work done in a productive way.”
