Zappos Employees Hang Out Together, And Have Happy Hour At The Office

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh encourages his managers to spend 10-20% of their time hanging out with co-workers outside the office.



In fact, Hsieh tells us that productivity increases anywhere between 20% to 100% due to the camaraderie amongst Zappos folks created outside the office.

“We really take a work hard, play hard type of attitude… It really is just knowing that you can hang out and party with other Zappos employees but then still get work done in a productive way.”

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

Zappos Only Hires People Who Are Weird And Lucky In Life

Tony Hsieh: Bad Hires Have Cost Zappos Over $100 Million

Tony Hsieh: Here Is Why I Sold Zappos To Amazon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.