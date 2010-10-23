The Future Of Zappos: From Shoes To Clothing To A Zappos Airline

What does the future hold for online shoe retailer Zappos? CEO Tony Hsieh tells us his company will make a “big push into clothing” in the coming years.



“We’re doing over $1 billion in gross merchandise sales in footwear, and clothing is four-times the size of the footwear market. So, in theory that should keep us busy until $5 billion…”

Hsieh plans to expand the company in multiple fields as long as Zappos’ outstanding customer service remains intact. His team has even discussed a Zappos airline.

Interesting.

This interview is part of our Inspiring Performers series.

Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.



Watch Tony Hsieh’s Full Interview HERE >

Don’t Miss:

Tony Hsieh: Here Is How Zappos Remained Independent After Its Sale To Amazon >

The Customer Service Secrets That Made Zappos Successful >

Tony Hsieh: Here Is Why I Sold Zappos To Amazon >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.