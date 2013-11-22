Zappos Responds Brilliantly After Kanye West Slams Tony Hsieh And 'Cheap Product'

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty ‘He sells all this sh– product to everybody, his whole thing is based off of selling sh– product,’ Kanye West says of Zappos CEO, Tony Hsieh.

Kanye West is a serious fashion designer who

invented the leather jogging pant, remember?

So when someone sells something Kanye thinks is less than fabulous, the rapper-designer-genius takes personal offence.

His latest target? Online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos.com and its CEO, Tony Hsieh.

“I got into this giant argument with the head of Zappos that he’s trying to tell me what I need to focus on,” West revealed this week on writer Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast. “Meanwhile, he sells all this sh– product to everybody, his whole thing is based off of selling sh– product.”

On Wednesday, Zappos humorously struck back.

The company tweeted: “Kanye West says Zappos sells sh-t product. It’s true.”

In the below photo of a toilet and plunger selling for $US100,000 on the site, the description reads:

“Interested in buying sh-t product? You’ve come to the right place! Here at Zappos.com, we happily sell sh-t products to everybody! This is the throne, everyone has been watching. Whether you’re #1 or #2, your clique will show no mercy, even in Paris.”

Hsieh even endorsed the company’s humorous response by tweeting it from his personal account to his nearly 3 million followers:

